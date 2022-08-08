Registration opens for fifth History and Heritage race

BreakingNews
Military News
By Caroline Clauson, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
22 minutes ago
Air Force Marathon

The 2022 History and Heritage Race Series opened registration for the next virtual race Aug. 1, featuring the F-86 Sabre.

The U.S. Air Force’s first swept-wing jet fighter, the branch primarily used this fast aircraft in Korea opposing the Russian-built MiG-15. In 1948, the F-86A set a new world speed record of 670.9 mph, and pilots used the aircraft to shoot down a total of 792 MiGs, producing a kill ratio of 8:1.

The upcoming event marks the fifth of six virtual races in the series’ second season.

While the Air Force Marathon, held annually the third Saturday in September, features aircraft still in service, the History and Heritage Race Series highlights retired aircraft that gave wings to the Air Force’s legacy.

The fifth race in the History and Heritage Series will begin Sept. 1. Participants may run or walk the full marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K distance wherever they’d like, track it with a GPS device to confirm mileage and time and upload their results.

All registered competitors will receive a commemorative patch, finisher’s medal portraying F-86 Sabre, information card on the aircraft, downloadable completion certificate and race bib.

For more information and to register for the race, visit http://usafvirtual.com.

Caroline Clauson
