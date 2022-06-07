Registration opens for fourth History & Heritage race

The 2022 History & Heritage Race Series opened registration for the next virtual race June 1, featuring the XF-85 Goblin.

Nicknamed “Parasite,” these small-framed bombers designed to protect B-36 aircraft could easily fly beyond the range of conventional escorts in 1948 when it was introduced.

The upcoming event marks the fourth of six virtual races in the series’s second season.

While the Air Force Marathon, held annually the third Saturday in September, features aircraft still in service, the History & Heritage Race Series highlights retired aircraft that gave wings to the Air Force’s legacy.

The fourth installment will begin July 1. Participants may run or walk the full marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K distance wherever they’d like, track it with a GPS device to confirm mileage and time, and upload their results.

All registered competitors will receive a commemorative patch, finisher’s medal portraying the XF-85 Goblin, aircraft information card, downloadable completion certificate and race bib.

For more information and to register for the race, visit http://usafvirtual.com.