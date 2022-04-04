Registration opens for third History & Heritage race

“In featuring this aircraft, we also gave a nod to one of the most decorated U.S. fighter pilots, Brig. Gen. Robin Olds, who had 17 confirmed aerial victories during his career, the last of which came in the F-4 Phantom II.”

The third race in the History & Heritage Series will begin May 1. Participants may run or walk the full marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K distance wherever they’d like, track it with a GPS device to confirm mileage and time, and upload their results.

All registered competitors will receive a commemorative patch, finisher’s medal portraying the F-4 Phantom II, information card on the aircraft, downloadable completion certificate and race bib.

For more information and to register for the race, visit http://usafvirtual.com.