Represent your MAJCOM in Air Force Marathon challenge

Each team is comprised of three males and one female competing in the Air Force Marathon, and four males and two females competing in the half marathon. All members of the team must be either active duty or reserve in the Air Force or Space Force.

“The Air and Space Challenge is a fun way for MAJCOMS to come together and compete for the coveted spot of the MAJCOM winner of the USAF Marathon,” said Rachael Ferguson, Air Force Marathon assistant director. “We really enjoy hosting the teams on race day and providing an experience for the runners to come together in their team of 10 with their MAJCOM in a unique way”.