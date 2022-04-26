Represent your MAJCOM in Air Force Marathon challenge

Formerly known as the MAJCOM Challenge, the Air & Space Challenge presents a chance for 10-person teams to represent their respective major commands and compete against one another.
Each team is comprised of three males and one female competing in the Air Force Marathon, and four males and two females competing in the half marathon. All members of the team must be either active duty or reserve in the Air Force or Space Force.
“The Air and Space Challenge is a fun way for MAJCOMS to come together and compete for the coveted spot of the MAJCOM winner of the USAF Marathon,” said Rachael Ferguson, Air Force Marathon assistant director. “We really enjoy hosting the teams on race day and providing an experience for the runners to come together in their team of 10 with their MAJCOM in a unique way”.
All individuals selected to represent their MAJCOM may attend in a permissive temporary duty status as authorized by AFI 36-3003, military leave program. Each team member will receive uniforms and portions of travel, registration, and lodging reimbursed through services.
Registration for the challenge is open until April 29, and the challenge will commence Sept. 17. For those interested in participating, instructions on how to apply can be found at www.usafmarathon.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Air-and-Space-Challenge-Application.pdf.
The following MAJCOMS are funded: Air Combat Command, Air Education Training Center, Air Force District of Washington, Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Force Materiel Command, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, Air Mobility Command, United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, Pacific Air Forces and Space Force
