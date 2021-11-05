Reservists perform funeral honors for WWII vet

The funeral home reached out to Hickey and said Johnson’s request was to have 14 IS conduct the military honors at his funeral.

“He told me four years ago that he wanted the 14th Intelligence Squadron to conduct the military honors at his funeral, but he was healthy and was just planning for ‘someday,’” Hickey said.

Personnel from 14 IS were told the squadron’s history dates back to the Army Air Corps and 9th Photographic Technical Squadron. After doing some research, Hickey found someone who had served in the unit, Johnson, and invited him to Wright-Patterson AFB in 2016.

The squadron became acquainted with him during the visit, and he shared his collection of memorabilia and photos from his service in Guam.

Johnson’s unit processed official military photographs showing damage from the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. The photos taken showed the two areas before and after the bombs fell and provided battle-damage assessments.

Soine and Washington never met Johnson; they arrived at the unit after his squadron visit five years ago.

“I am impressed and thankful that they volunteered for this duty and ensured the proper respect and dignified ceremony were granted to Jerry,” Hickey said. “Jerry’s friends, family and longtime associates were able to see the respect given to this patriot.”

Soine said it was an honor to support Johnson’s request of having 14 IS members perform his funeral honors.

“Jerry played an important role in our nation’s history and lived a full life of service within his own community,” he added. “It was an honor and a privilege to recognize his contributions, and I’m glad the three of us had the opportunity.”

Since Johnson answered the call for America many years ago, Washington said it was “simply our turn” to answer his call. He played taps during the service.

“In the Airman’s Creed, we can read the words, ‘I am faithful to a proud heritage, a tradition of honor and a legacy of valor.’ Those words come into focus as you look at the aerial film developed by Sergeant Johnson and the 9th Photo Technical Squadron,” Washington said.

“They served in a remarkable time in our nation’s history. I’m grateful that I, alongside Lt. Col. Dianne Hickey and Maj. Andrew Soine, could represent the men and women of the 14th Intelligence Squadron in seeing one of our own to his final resting place.”