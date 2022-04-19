Restricted reporting policies increase victim protections

The new policy change allows any AFMC victim to make a restricted report after knowledge of the incident has been reported to officials, or SAPR. This is a major change from past policies which limited options after an assault was reported to command officials. Now, victims have the option to make a restricted report even if the assault is disclosed through their chain of command as long as it is not divulged to law enforcement.

Changes in the new policies for restricted reporting include:

Confidential report made to the SAPR Office by the victim through signing DD Form 2910

* Available to military members, dependents (18+) and civilian employees

* The sexual assault is NOT reported to OSI or command

* Victim may receive medical care, including forensic exam, advocacy, counseling and victim’s counsel

* May choose to go unrestricted at any time

* Victims may make a restricted report even if they disclose the assault to their commander, supervisor or chain of command, and before or after an independent investigation is initiated as long as the victim has not disclosed the assault to law enforcement

* May enter subject information into CATCH, a serial defender program which gives people making a sexual assault report, where the name of the suspect is not known by law enforcement, an opportunity to anonymously submit suspect information to help identify serial offenders.

AFMC strives for an environment where sexual assault is not tolerated and all Airmen are respected.

“SAPR’s primary mission is to take care of people. The expanded eligibility to file a restricted report gives our SAPR teams in the field greater flexibility in fulfilling the mission,” said Viel.

Information on SAPR is found on the AFMC SAPR webpage at

www.afmc.af.mil/About-Us/Featured-Topics/SAPR/