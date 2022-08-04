Retiree Appreciation Day set for Oct. 28

McCoy said the morning will be full of briefings. After lunch, attendees will head to the Hope Hotel ballroom, and vendors will have informational booths on topics such as health care, legal services, finances and more.

Hope Hotel is located near WPAFB just outside Gate 12A.

If you are a returning or new vendor, community partner, base sponsor, veterans service organization or national military association and would like to support this year’s Retiree Appreciation Day with a table during the afternoon portion of the event, send your letter of intent to rao-wp@hotmail.com.

You can also call the base Retiree Activities Office at 937-257-3221.