Retiree Appreciation Day set for Oct. 28

After a three-year hiatus, the 88th Air Base Wing will host its annual Retiree Appreciation Day at the Hope Hotel & Richard C. Holbrooke Conference Center on Oct. 28. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the opening ceremony will start at 8 a.m.
The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base event has not been held since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We were pleased to honor (at the 2019 event) more than 300 retirees, their family members and their surviving dependents,” said retired Senior Master Sgt. David McCoy, a lead organizer and volunteer at the base’s Retiree Activities Office. “We hope to have a similar showing this year and are well into the planning stages.”
Retiree Appreciation Day links attendees with various services and agencies, including the 88th Medical Group, Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Ohio Department of Veterans Services.
More details will be provided, he said, as organizers further develop the all-day appreciation event.
McCoy said the morning will be full of briefings. After lunch, attendees will head to the Hope Hotel ballroom, and vendors will have informational booths on topics such as health care, legal services, finances and more.
Hope Hotel is located near WPAFB just outside Gate 12A.
If you are a returning or new vendor, community partner, base sponsor, veterans service organization or national military association and would like to support this year’s Retiree Appreciation Day with a table during the afternoon portion of the event, send your letter of intent to rao-wp@hotmail.com.
You can also call the base Retiree Activities Office at 937-257-3221.
