Col. Tracy Hunter (left), interim director of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Sensors Directorate, and Col. Paul Burger, 88th Mission Support Group commander, cut the ribbon April 6 to open Wingman’s Courtyard Café inside Bldg. 620 on Area B at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The opening of Wingman’s was delayed nearly a year due to COVID-19 restrictions. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TY GREENLEES

Credit: Air Force Materiel Command