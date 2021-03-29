Right values lead to the Wright way

The 88th Air Base Wing has developed a new strategic plan that defines the installation and how leaders want community partners to view it.
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is guided by certain standards and ideals that all personnel, military and civilians included, are expected to uphold. These values are innovative, diverse, development, respect, commitment, inclusive, resilient and family-oriented.
“Values are beliefs that reflect what we hold dear in our hearts and minds,” said Col. Patrick Miller, 88 ABW and installation commander. “We live by our values. They guide us through life and each day as Airmen of the 88 ABW.”
The 88 ABW is composed of a diverse and inclusive environment. Leaders say the variety of personnel – military, civilian and contractor – races and cultures is the installation’s strength. It allows personnel to use innovative thinking and development to deliver strength through support.
“Being a part of the military for the past three years has truly opened my eyes and allowed me to have a different perspective of the world,” said Senior Airman Lillian Levy, a bioenvironmental engineering technician at the 88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron. “I have been fortunate enough to meet and interact with so many unique people, all of whom have helped give me new insight on life, which has then in turn, helped me realize my potential not only as an Airman, but as a single parent as well.”
Levy said her commitment to strong values extends beyond the 88 ABW team and into family life.
“There have been times I have had to speak up and let my supervisor and leadership know that I am committed to my job, but I am also committed to my boys,” she said. “I have also been so lucky to have such a remarkable support system within my unit. Because of that, I have volunteered for duties that require someone to watch my kids on the weekend.”
Personal values may differ among Airmen across the wing. However, Miller said these common 88 ABW values arm every Airmen with the standard set when joining this team.
That family-oriented commitment starts at the top, 88 ABW leaders said.
Due to this key value, the installation’s personnel are more likely to withstand and overcome difficult conditions. Every day, their resilience leads to mission accomplishment Air Force-wide, which results in protecting the country from all threats.
Above all, the 88 ABW team considers respect absolutely essential to the base’s strategy and mission, Miller said. All personnel have value, worth and a greater calling to protect Americans. Without respect, the overall operational structure is bound to collapse.
The newly established values serve as a roadmap for 88 ABW, providing direction on where to invest time and resources.
“Diversity continues to be our strength. Inclusion, however, is how we transform that strength into power,” Miller said. “Our values are the foundation of our culture and set the tone for our Airmen. I’m excited to see where they take us.”