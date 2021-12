Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, rings bells with Senior Airmen Andrea Christensen (left) and Paige Hughes to draw attention to the First Sergeants Council’s “Ring the Bell” campaign Dec. 10 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. All money goes to the council’s Operation Warm Heart fund and is used to provide financial relief to Airmen during the holidays and throughout the year. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG