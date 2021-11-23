Road project to begin near Wright-Patterson Medical Center

The roads around Wright-Patterson Medical Center will be under construction beginning Nov. 22 for a realignment project scheduled to last nearly a year.
“This project is needed to support the future development of Area A,” said Brady Klein, 88th Civil Engineer Group civil engineer.
Impacted areas will be along Spruce Way between Estabrook and Schuster roads as workers construct a new portion of Locust Street to support future development at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
The area has already been converted into a construction zone, with the speed limit along Spruce Way reduced to 25 mph.
“This project will help by having more efficient roadways that make it easier to get to common destinations on base once planned development in constructed,” Klein said.
The project will be done in phases over the next 11 months. Drivers on base can expect changes to traffic patterns.
The roadwork will occur in four phases. Phase 1 starts Monday and runs until Feb. 27, while Phase 2 is set for Feb. 28 to May 29. Phase 3 is May 30 to July 3, with the final phase planned for July 4 to Oct. 5.
Klein said the dates are subject to change. The project is scheduled for completion in early October.
Questions may be directed to the 88th Civil Engineer Group at 937-904-0199.
