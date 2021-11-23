Road project to begin near Wright-Patterson Medical Center

The project will be done in phases over the next 11 months. Drivers on base can expect changes to traffic patterns.

The roadwork will occur in four phases. Phase 1 starts Monday and runs until Feb. 27, while Phase 2 is set for Feb. 28 to May 29. Phase 3 is May 30 to July 3, with the final phase planned for July 4 to Oct. 5.

Klein said the dates are subject to change. The project is scheduled for completion in early October.

Questions may be directed to the 88th Civil Engineer Group at 937-904-0199.