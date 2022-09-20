BreakingNews
Bellbrook schools, city, twp. weigh resource officers for active shooter plan
Run for the Fallen at Wright-Patt honors 9/11 victims

Master Sgt. Sean Loveland (with guidon), 88th Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, leads Airmen in the Run for the Fallen on Sept. 9 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. They were among more than 500 Wright-Patt community members who came out to mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks and remember victims, including the first responders killed as the twin towers collapsed. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Military News
By R.J. Oriez, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
1 hour ago
Annual event draws more than 500

Men, women and children gathered in the early morning light Sept. 9 on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Area B.

People greeted each other and shared a laugh or two. Some carried unit guidons, others pushed strollers or held young children. Eventually, they were herded down in front of a flatbed trailer turned into a stage — and things got quiet.

They were there to remember that day.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been over 20 years since this happened,” Col. Charles Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, told the group. “This is our generation’s moment where none of us will forget where we were and what we were doing when we heard what happened on 9/11.”

More than 500 Wright-Patt community members came out to take part in the annual Run for the Fallen in remembrance of those killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

“As Americans, service members, Airmen (and) Guardians, we have an obligation. That’s why we’re here today: to remember the victims in the 9/11 attacks,” Barkhurst said. “We also honor first responders at the Pentagon, in New York City and around the country. They ran towards danger. Their dedication, courage and bravery saved many lives, perhaps thousands of lives.”

Runners participate in a memorial run Sept. 9 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, honoring those who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Run for the Fallen consisted of a 2K walk and 5K running course. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/HANNAH CARRANZA

He went on to say it was important for children and younger Airmen, those not yet born on the day of the attacks, to be at the event.

“The heroic efforts of so many on Sept. 11 can be an inspiration for the generations of today and tomorrow,” Barkhurst said. “It is our responsibility, as the survivors and the nation, to help teach our young people about the attacks, to tell the stories of people that were lost, and to share the response and resilience of the survivors and our country.”

A wreath-laying and the playing of taps followed Burkhurst’s remarks. Then, the crowd moved toward the starting line for the 5-kilometer run. There was also a 2K course for those choosing to walk.

Jon Taylor, Air Force Materiel Command, and his son, Maverick, 5, were among those who walked.

“It was a branch outing,” Taylor said when asked why he was there. “But, it is just as important for him to remember, or to realize that things like this happened.”

From left: Fire Chief Jacob King, 788th Civil Engineer Squadron; Col. Dale Harrell, 88th Medical Group commander; and Lt. Col. Nicole Schatz, 88th Security Forces Squadron commander, salute after laying a wreath Sept. 9 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The wreath-laying was part of the 9/11 remembrance event that included a memorial run. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/HANNAH CARRANZA

Jon Taylor, Air Force Materiel Command headquarters, and his son, Maverick, 5, take part in the 2-kilometer walk portion of Run for the Fallen on Sept. 9 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Area B. Taylor said it was important for his son to know about the 9/11 terrorist attacks. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Community members sign in to take part in Run for the Fallen during a 9/11 remembrance event Sept. 9 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/HANNAH CARRANZA

R.J. Oriez
