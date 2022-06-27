Save on Fourth of July purchases at commissary

Fourth of July Soda Promotion

From July 1-4, commissary customers can save on the following: Twelve-pack cans of Pepsi, and Keurig Dr. Pepper brands (7Up, A&W Root Beer, RC Cola) will be on sale 4 for $13. Both 12-pack 12-ounce cans and 8-pack 12-ounce bottles of Coca Cola will be on sale 4 for $13.

“The Thrill of the Grill”

Through Sept. 5, commissaries are offering significant savings on select fresh meat, produce and grilling essentials. Plan your next grilling event using the commissaries’ latest Thrill of the Grill Shopping List. Also save 25 to 30 percent on fresh beef and pork packages with the Power Box program.

General Mills “Fireworks of Savings Event”

Add more to your Independence Day celebrations and Summer Olympics Games parties with General Mills items that make easy additions to any camping trip, picnic, pool party or backyard barbecue. Recipes and party ideas from BettyCrocker.com are also included.

“Kraft Heinz Golden Ketchup”

The Kraft Heinz Co. is announcing significant savings on select products from the following brands: Kraft, Miracle Whip, Heinz, Oscar Mayer, Capri Sun, Kool-Aid, Country Times, Mio, Crystal Light, Jet Puffed, JL Kraft, A1 and Lea & Perrins.

Kellogg’s Operation Homefront

Kellogg’s will give an initial donation to Operation Homefront in the amount of $10,000, as well as a donation of an additional 10 cents per unit for all participating Kellogg products up to $60,000. With this $70,000 donation, Kellogg’s goal is to fund 700 meals for military families in need. Commissary customers will see savings on several participating brands including Cheez- It, Pringles, TownHouse, Club, Eggo, Special K Cereal, Special K Bars, Nutri-Grain Bars, Rice Krispies Treats and Pop-Tarts.

“Art of the Burger”

Throughout the summer, Heinz is encouraging shoppers to unleash their “inner burger artist’ by treating every burger as a work of art. Shoppers can build their recipes in Heinz’ virtual auction house. At the end of the auction, Heinz will purchase the top burger recipe for a cash prize.

“Dinner Is in the Bag with Idahoan and Tyson”

Customers can look for Idahoan and Tyson coupon-recipe tear pads on displays to get free Idahoan Mashed Potatoes (4 to 4.1-oz. packages) when you buy one Tyson Frozen Chicken (40 oz.), value up to $1.15.

“Patriotic Festival of Savings”

To July 3, commissary customers can save on top-selling brands like Hellmann’s/Best Foods, Lipton, Knorr, Breyers, Klondike, Sir Kensington’s and Seventh Generation. Unilever will be providing 100,000 in-store coupon flyers with more than $1 million in coupon offers.

“Fire Up the Flavor”

To Aug. 14, commissary customers can save an additional $3 with coupons when they buy three participating Kingsford Charcoal, Nathan’s Famous Beef Franks and Eckrich Smoked Sausage products. Coupons available while supplies last.

“Armour Pepperoni Powerbuy”

Through July 15, customers can save on Armour Pepperoni for pizzas, sandwiches, salads, appetizers and more available in 4.5-5 oz. packages. For every two packages of Armour Pepperoni customers buy, they can use one $1.50-off coupon in stores while supplies last.

“Stock Up and Save” Through July 3, DeCA and MyMilitarySavings.com are running a joint sweepstakes promotion offering savings on select items in the following brands: Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Del Monte, Heinz, Jet Puffed, Minute Rice, Louisiana Hot Sauce and Red Bull. Shoppers can enter the sweepstakes with an in-store QR code or at https://www.mymilitarysavings.com/contests for a chance to win one of five $500 Commissary gift cards. A charitable donation from the proceeds of this promotion will be given to Operation Homefront.

Purina Military Cat Club: Through June 30, Purina Military Cat Club members can access high-value coupons and information on other savings opportunities through www.militarycatclub.com and also enter a contest for a chance to win a cat scratcher lounge. Commissary customers can always save on their purchase of Purina products like Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Friskies, Tidy Cats, Pro Plan, Beyond, DentaLife, Kit & Kaboodle, Purina One and Whisker Lickin’s. Go to https://www.militarycatclub.com for more information on the contest.