Save time, money dining with Exchange on Salad Wednesdays

Sweepstakes helps service members get Home for the Holidays

MILITARY STAR is helping service members and their families celebrate the holidays together by giving away more than $50,000 in the fifth annual Home for the Holidays sweepstakes.

Wright-Patterson shoppers who use their MILITARY STAR card twice at the Exchange and twice at the commissary from Sept. 23 to Oct. 20 will automatically be entered in the sweepstakes.

Five first-place winners will receive $5,000 cash and 10 second-place winners will receive $2,500 cash. Fifteen third-place winners will win a $100 Exchange gift card.

“Whether the winners use their prize to shop for gifts for loved ones or to get to home-sweet-home, MILITARY STAR is helping make the season bright for 30 members of the military community,” said Shaw. “This sweepstakes comes just in time to help with the costs of the holiday season.”

The MILITARY STAR Home for the Holidays sweepstakes is sponsored by Sony PlayStation, Hisense, Ashley HomeStore, WestPoint Home, Cuisinart and Bissell. Purchases at Army & Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard exchanges; ShopMyExchange.com; myNavyExchange.com; ShopCGX.com; Exchange mall vendors, Armed Forces Recreation Centers and commissaries qualify.

For official rules, visit MyECP.com/CustomerAds/Page/Exchange.

Old Navy launching at select Stores, ShopMyExchange.com

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is continuing to improve the military shopping benefit with the launch of Old Navy clothing for the family at ShopMyExchange.com and select PXs and BXs worldwide.

Old Navy is now available at military-exclusive prices, always tax-free, at ShopMyExchange.com starting Sept. 16. The apparel brand offers clothing and accessories with great style and quality for the whole family. The brand will be available in-store in roughly 60 PXs and BXs worldwide.

Exchange shoppers can score added value by receiving 20% off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, excluding assortment from the Everyday Magic program, in addition to the Exchange’s tax-free savings benefit.

“The Exchange is adding another high-quality brand in support of our ongoing initiative to transform the shopping benefit for Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “We continue to add value to the shopping experience with an expanded variety of options for military shoppers, always tax-free and at exclusive prices.”

Service-connected disabled veterans and Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians can shop the Old Navy collection in select Exchange stores. Honorably discharged veterans who have verified their Exchange eligibility can shop the assortment at ShopMyExchange.com.

Sweepstakes prizes help celebrate Air Force’s 75th birthday

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is hosting a sweepstakes extravaganza for the Air Force’s 75th birthday, with $11,500 in prizes.

Until Oct. 13, authorized Exchange shoppers can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance at more than 350 tactical gear items and other hot products. Prizes include:

Bear and Son Cutlery Freedom Fighting 15-inch Bowie knife (1 winner)

Skeleton Optics Outlaw green lens sunglasses (10 winners)

Revision Eyewear Hellfly photochromic glasses (10 winners)

The Best Connection Sotonic green laser pointer (10 winners)

Honeywell Impact Sport Sound electronic earmuff (10 winners)

Streamlight Siege 3D LED lantern (10 winners)

Flyboys reversible kneeboard with clipboard (10 winners)

JL Darling Rite in the Rain 935T kit (10 winners)

Oakley backpack (25 winners)

Wiley Saber 308T eyewear (10 winners)

Fox River hiking socks (25 winners)

Qalo men’s classic or women’s modern silicone ring (25 winners)

Rocky Brands ball cap (25 winners)

Duke Cannon body wash kit (25 winners)

Sayre U.S. Air Force tumbler (10 winners)

Mechanix Wear fast fit gloves (25 winners)

Otis 9mm rip cord (25 winners)

Seirus Heatwave glove liner (25 winners)

Gear Aid boot care kit (10 winners)

Drip Drop Dehydration Relief (25 winners)

Nite Ize S-biners (25 winners)

Shoppers can also find additional Air Force birthday savings in stores and online. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads to view weekly sales flyers.