Saving lives starts with donors

Armed Services Blood Program
Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. It is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment and traumatic injuries.
Whether a patient receives whole blood, red cells, platelets or plasma, this lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation.
Blood supply across the nation is critically low, and the WPAFB Blood Donor Center urgently needs help. It needs all who can to donate and do so on a regular basis.
“The mission of the Blood Donor Center is to provide blood and blood products to U.S. armed forces needed on the battlefield, as well as in military treatment facilities worldwide,” said Senior Airman Michael Brady, 88th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron medical laboratory technician. “Whole blood cannot be synthesized or made up. We rely on donors for this literal lifesaving substance.”
Although not required, scheduling an appointment is highly encouraged and very simple to do. To schedule an appointment online, go to: www.militarydonor.com. Click “Locate a Blood Drive,” and search by using ZIP code 45433. You can also locate any future Armed Services Blood Program drives in the area.
While all blood types are accepted, Type O-positive and O-negative are desperately needed. If your blood is Type AB, consider setting up a plasma-donation appointment by calling 937-257-0580. Plasma-donation appointment times are 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and located on the second floor of Wright-Patterson Medical Center, across from the Women’s Health Clinic.
To be eligible at the WPAFB Blood Donor Center, donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh over 116 pounds, and not have a cold or other illness. Individuals may give blood every 56 days, or six times a year.
For more information about blood donations, contact the base’s Armed Services Blood Program at 937-257-0580.
