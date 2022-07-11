Saving lives starts with donors

Although not required, scheduling an appointment is highly encouraged and very simple to do. To schedule an appointment online, go to: www.militarydonor.com. Click “Locate a Blood Drive,” and search by using ZIP code 45433. You can also locate any future Armed Services Blood Program drives in the area.

While all blood types are accepted, Type O-positive and O-negative are desperately needed. If your blood is Type AB, consider setting up a plasma-donation appointment by calling 937-257-0580. Plasma-donation appointment times are 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and located on the second floor of Wright-Patterson Medical Center, across from the Women’s Health Clinic.

To be eligible at the WPAFB Blood Donor Center, donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh over 116 pounds, and not have a cold or other illness. Individuals may give blood every 56 days, or six times a year.

For more information about blood donations, contact the base’s Armed Services Blood Program at 937-257-0580.