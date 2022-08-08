Savings relate to back-to-school events, ‘Kids Eat Right’ Month

· “Kellogg’s Feeding Reading.” Kellogg’s teams up with Penguin Random House offering discount prices on leading back-to-school brand favorites, free books (one participating box purchase equals one free book), and $2-off savings on four participating items.

· “MyMilitarySavings.com Back to School Sweepstakes.” Enter for a chance to win one of five $500 Commissary Gift Cards through Aug. 25 and help the Fisher House Foundation scholarship program. Shoppers can find the QR code to enter in-store or online at www.mymilitarysavings.com/contests. A charitable donation will be made to Fisher House Foundation’s scholarship program as part of this sweepstakes. No purchase necessary. Featured brands include Kraft, Oscar Meyer, Heinz, Lunchables, Bush’s, Louisiana Hot Sauce, Minute Rice, Red Bull, Del Monte, Belvita, Hefty, Tyson, Jimmy Dean and Hillshire Farm.

· “Box Tops for Education.” General Mills is offering customers an opportunity to save money while supporting their local schools through the “Box Tops For Education” promotion. See store displays and high-value coupons for participating General Mills brands.

· Smithfield and Freedom’s Choice Team Up. Smithfield Bacon is on sale. Pair your bacon purchase with Freedom’s Choice Buttermilk Waffles through Aug. 16.

· “Art of the Burger.” Throughout the summer, Heinz is encouraging shoppers to unleash their “inner burger artist’ by treating every burger as a work of art. Shoppers can build their recipes in Heinz’ virtual auction house. At the end of the auction, Heinz will purchase the top burger recipe for a cash prize. See store “Art of the Burger” displays for more contest information and coupons.

· “Fire Up the Flavor.” Through Aug. 14, commissary customers can save an additional $3 with coupons when they buy three participating Kingsford Charcoal, Nathan’s Famous Beef Franks and Eckrich Smoked Sausage products. Coupons available while supplies last. Select stores will also offer patrons the opportunity to enter for a chance to win $250, $50 and $25 Commissary Gift Cards.

· Purina Military Cat Club. During August, Purina Military Cat Club members can access high-value coupons, sweepstakes opportunity, and information on other savings opportunities through www.militarycatclub.com and app. Four shoppers will each win a Cat DNA Kit. Go to www.militarycatclub.com for more information on the contest.

· Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club. During August, Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club can access high-value coupons, sweepstakes opportunity and information on additional savings opportunities through www.mymilitarysavings.com. Two shoppers will each win a $250 Commissary Gift Card. To enter go to www.militarypetclub.com/contests.

· Seasoned vegetables for the air fryer. Vegetables for air fryer are convenient, delicious and healthy options, already pre-seasoned that cook in as little as 10 minutes. Commissary patrons can now save $.50 on any one Pictsweet Air Fryer Vegetables item through Sept. 30.