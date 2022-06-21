Savings relate to ‘Thrill of the Grill’ meat, produce promotion

To Sept. 5, commissaries offer significant savings on select fresh meat, produce and essentials for commissary customers’ grilling events using DeCA’s latest Thrill of the Grill Shopping List. The commissaries’ Power Box program offers 25 to 30 percent savings on fresh beef and pork packages with a variety of selections available at CONUS stores, including Alaska and Hawaii:

· Tailgate Special Power Box offers about 19 pounds of different cuts of beef and pork – 80-81 percent lean ground beef patties, USDA Choice strip loin steaks (NY Strip) and pork baby back ribs (about two slabs)

· Economy Power Box offers about 15 pounds of different cuts of beef and pork – 85 percent lean ground beef, boneless center cut pork chops, pork tenderloin, USDA Choice bottom round roast or steaks and USDA Choice top round beef cube steaks

· Healthy Alternative Power Box offers about 16 pounds of different cuts of beef and pork – 93 percent lean ground beef, USDA Choice top round kabobs, USDA Choice top round broil, USDA Choice top round for stir fry, boneless center cut pork chops and Choice top sirloin steak

· Fix it and Forget It Power Box offers about 15 pounds of different cuts of beef – USDA Choice chuck roast, USDA Choice top round stew meat, USDA Choice top round London Broil and 80 percent lean ground beef chili meat

In June, commissary customers will see significant savings on assortment of J.M. Smucker brands, including Smucker’s Fruit Spreads, Folgers Coffee, Dunkin Coffee, Bustelo Coffee, Milk-Bone, and Smucker’s Pet.

Through July 3, DeCA and MyMilitarySavings.com are running a joint sweepstakes promotion offering savings on select items in the following brands: Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Del Monte, Heinz, Jet Puffed, Minute Rice, Louisiana Hot Sauce and Red Bull. Shoppers can enter the sweepstakes with an in-store QR code or at www.mymilitarysavings.com/contests for a chance to win one of five $500 Commissary Gift Cards. A charitable donation from the proceeds of this promotion will be given to Operation Homefront.

General Mills is sponsoring savings on some of its popular items such as Chex Party Mix, Betty Crocker Suddenly Salad, Annie’s, Cascadian Farm, Fiber One, Epic and Ratio. This promotion includes high-value coupons, premium giveaways, meal solutions and recipe ideas.

Purina Military Cat Club

Through June 30, Purina Military Cat Club members can access high-value coupons and information on other savings opportunities through www.militarycatclub.com and also enter a contest for a chance to win a cat scratcher lounge. Commissary customers can always save on their purchase of Purina products like Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Friskies, Tidy Cats, Pro Plan, Beyond, DentaLife, Kit & Kaboodle, Purina One and Whisker Lickin’s. Go to www.militarycatclub.com for more information on the sweepstakes contest.

Military Java Group

Through September, the Military Java Group will introduce its new coffee blend, Stars & Stripes Java – a 100 percent Arabica coffee. The Military Java Group will be donating 50 percent of its profits to the Semper Fi & America’s Fund to support combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of the U.S. armed forces and their families.