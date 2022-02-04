Scholarships available to military families

These moves and school changes bring additional stress both academically and socially, WPOSC officials said. Military spouses often put their education and professions on hold as these same moves make it difficult to complete a degree or maintain a career.

“Our scholarships help ease the financial burden on the student and their family. When a student doesn’t need to worry about their tuition or paying for books, it allows them to be fully engaged in their studies,” added Leigh Ann Yerrick, the WPOSC president.

“For students who are truly motivated, we feel the impact will last a lifetime. Our military members are often recognized for their service to our country, and we want to recognize deserving family members who have made their way around the country and the world in support of those military members. To help someone be able to follow their dreams is certainly a worthy cause.” Supporting military families has always been at the heart of the Wright-Patterson Officers’ Spouses’ Club. Over the last five years alone, WPOSC has awarded over $110,000 in scholarships.

Two important parts of its mission are to enrich the lives of military members and their families and provide members with philanthropic opportunities.

Club members volunteer countless hours to raise funds through the WPOSC Base Thrift Shop, Mah Jongg book sales and the annual Make It, Bake It, Fake It Silent Auction. The funds raised support annual scholarship awards — as well as other base and community programs and events.

“It is a privilege for our membership to give back to the Wright-Patt community through volunteerism and financial contributions,” Yerrick added.

Email questions to scholarship@wrightpattersonosc.org.