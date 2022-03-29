Security Assistance program managers deliver capability to international partners

Brian Koontz, Israel F-15 program; Rick Wilson, Tunisia T-6 program; and Kathy Smith, who has worked on the Israel C-130 and Japan KC-46 programs, all described their experiences supporting international partners during a recent episode of AFLCMC’s Leadership Log podcast.

“The role of the SAPM is to be the single focal point for your [foreign military sales] partner for a systems acquisition,” Koontz said. “For a sale, such as an F-15, that includes not only your aircraft but also items such as weapons, construction, ancillary equipment and training. While there is also a program manager for all those, the FMS partner looks to the SAPM as their focal point. So when something goes wrong, it’s your problem to fix.”