Seek appropriate shelter when lightning threatens

Your first and only truly safe choice is to get to a safe building or vehicle. If you cannot get to a safe vehicle or shelter, consider the following.

While they will not entirely prevent you from being hit, these strategies will decrease the likelihood to a degree:

• Do not seek shelter under tall isolated trees. The tree may help you stay dry but will significantly increase your risk of being struck by lightning.

• Stay away from tall, isolated objects. Lightning typically strikes the tallest object (That may be you in an open field, clearing or on the water).

• If there is a high chance of thunderstorms in the weather forecast, curtail your outdoor activities.

To estimate the distance between you and a lightning flash, use the “flash-to-bang” method: If you observe lightning, count the number of seconds until you hear thunder. Divide the number of seconds by five to get the distance in miles.

If thunder is heard, lightning is...

5 seconds after a flash, 1 mile away

10 seconds after a flash, 2 miles away

15 seconds after a flash, 3 miles away

20 seconds after a flash, 4 miles away

25 seconds after a flash, 5 miles away

30 seconds after a flash, 6 miles away

Get to a safe location if the time between the lightning flash and the rumble of thunder is 30 seconds or less.

Make the most of your time outdoors and enjoy our beautiful Ohio … but not when lightning is present!