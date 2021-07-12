Senior engineer nominated for AFMC 2021 National Public Service Award

At AFRL, Moore has worked to foster diversity and increase communication on the topic. He promoted the Historically Black Colleges and Universities/Minority Institutions program at multiple levels at Wright-Patterson AFB, and he served in other roles to create change.

Moore recently served as a champion of diversity, equity and inclusion, working with senior leaders to develop and implement a lecture series, one ultimately adopted across the AFRL enterprise for training purposes. Within the lab, he promotes increased teamwork and learning from one another.

“People are always reminding me of something that I told them over the years that was useful,” he said. “I am also noticing that a lot of people actually watch what I do and that in itself is humbling to me.”

As part of his outreach efforts, Moore serves as a guest speaker on radio, podcasts and TV and he contributes to local and national newspapers, sharing his knowledge via topical editorials.

Outside of his career, Moore is involved in his community. He has served as a board member for the CityWide Development Corporation in Dayton and he serves on the Dayton Foundation’s finance committee. Additionally, he mentors students from middle school to doctoral candidates, and he supports social and economic development efforts by working with non-profit organizations.

Moore also contributes to various other initiatives including media bias studies, youth mentoring, tutoring and professional leadership development programs. He also advocates for expanded mental health support.

He said his involvement stems from a desire to educate his community and the workforce while fostering a better future for those he serves.

“The future inspires me the most,” said Moore. “I believe that better days are ahead, and we are close to realizing a more inclusive environment where we can achieve our goals together with even greater success.”