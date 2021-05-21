Serbian armed forced chaplains visit Wright-Patterson

The Guard pulled 88 ABW chaplains into the most recent event, tightening ties with Serbia even further through a total force collaboration focused on caring for personnel spiritually.

Serbian Armed Forces Col. Sasa Milutinovic, Serbian Army orthodox chaplain provides introductions of other chaplains accompanying him, and opening remarks during his visit to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base May 11. The Serbian chaplains visited the base to hear how Wrigh-Patt Chaplains take care of the base Airmen on a daily basis. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

“Serbia, for many years through communism, did not have a chaplaincy as a part of their armed forces,” said Col. Daniel Burris, Ohio National Guard state chaplain. “And so when they brought the chaplaincy back, it gave us a great opportunity to help them develop their chaplaincy as a nation and as a military and to develop a relationship. The important thing is the relationship that we have together with this European nation.”

Col. Kim Bowen, 88 ABW chaplain, and Col. Sasa Milutinovic, head of religious services for the Serbian armed forces, each briefed the group of Airmen and Soldiers on how their chaplaincies meet the spiritual needs of military personnel and discussed differences and parallels between their activities and approaches.

The Serbian delegation visited the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force following the discussion and lunch at Prairies Chapel.

“Someday, if the world does come to conflict, we understand and know our Serbian brothers personally,” Burris said. “So many times, religious faith has caused divisions around the world, but we have sought that it would bring unity, that the Orthodox, the Catholics and Muslims they have there in Serbia and our religious people here in the United States would be the tie that would help bring peace. That’s why it’s so important to have that training together and understanding.”