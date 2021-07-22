Service members can save on back-to-school items

Sales-tax holidays kick off July 16-18 in Alabama and end Aug. 15-21 in Connecticut. Shoppers can check their state’s tax website for dates and eligible items. Exchange discounts are valid in stores only.

Exchange shoppers can win $10,000 gift card

Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can get more bang for their buck in the form of a $10,000 gift card in the Bang Energy sweepstakes.

From July 15 to Aug. 15, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 and older can enter to win the big prize at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes .

“Winning a $10,000 Exchange gift card will give a big shot of energy to a deserving member of the military community,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “We love giving away great prizes to the best customers in the world.”

For rules and to enter, shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online can enter the sweepstakes, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.