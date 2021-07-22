Service members can save on back-to-school items

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping military shoppers double their sales-tax savings as students hit the books for the 2021-22 school year.
It matters where you shop, and because shopping at the Exchange is always tax-free, Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families can save even more on back-to-school items during select states’ tax-free weekends.
During the tax holidays, the Exchange will match local sales-tax discounts to offer an additional percentage off (equivalent to the local sales tax rate).
This year, 17 states are hosting tax-free sales on select back-to-school items, such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks. In some states, computers and other qualifying electronic devices can be purchased tax-free. Eligible items vary by state.
“Every day is a sales tax holiday at the Exchange, and 100% of Exchange earnings goes back to the military community,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Back-to-school season is an exciting time, and these extra tax savings provide a budget-friendly way to return to class.”
Sales-tax holidays kick off July 16-18 in Alabama and end Aug. 15-21 in Connecticut. Shoppers can check their state’s tax website for dates and eligible items. Exchange discounts are valid in stores only.
Exchange shoppers can win $10,000 gift card
Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can get more bang for their buck in the form of a $10,000 gift card in the Bang Energy sweepstakes.
From July 15 to Aug. 15, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 and older can enter to win the big prize at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.
“Winning a $10,000 Exchange gift card will give a big shot of energy to a deserving member of the military community,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “We love giving away great prizes to the best customers in the world.”
For rules and to enter, shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.
Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online can enter the sweepstakes, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.