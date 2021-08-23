Service members can stream Tokyo Paralympic Games for free

This marks the third time the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has worked with NBCUniversal on this effort, in partnership with local cable, satellite, dMVPD and telco providers. The Tokyo Paralympic Games will take place Aug. 24-Sept. 5 in Tokyo.

Through this arrangement, U.S. service members and honorably discharged veterans worldwide can stream more than 1,000 hours of the Tokyo Paralympics on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, via authentication. The unprecedented streaming coverage will include simul-streams of all NBCUniversal linear channels, including three nights of primetime coverage on the broadcast network, which marks a Paralympics first, as well as roughly 800 hours of additional competition coverage.