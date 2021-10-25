Services focus on life enhancement, employability, financial future

Wright Start, ZoomGov

Please call 937-257-3592 for dates

New to Wright-Patterson AFB and learn about the many agencies on WPAFB for newly hired civilians and newly assigned military.

Federal Resume Writing

Oct. 27, Dec. 1

1-3:30 p.m.

The resume writing course focuses on the unique and sometimes confusing world of federal job applications and resumes. This class will provide the necessary tools to make your resume and application complete and competitive.

Private Sector Resume Writing

Nov. 17

1-3 p.m.

Are you looking to the private sector for your employment endeavors or simply preparing for the future? This workshop will give you the necessary guidance on how to prepare an effective civilian resume for your job search.

Plan My Move

Nov. 30, Dec. 28

1-3:30 p.m.

Plan My Move is a class offered monthly to all military members who are making a permanent change of station. This workshop will help prepare military members and their families for the upcoming move and explain benefits that are available. Military Personnel, Finance, Personal Property, Judge Advocate, Base Lodging, TRICARE, School Liaison Officer, Military & Family Life counselor, Exceptional Family Member Program and Base housing will have representatives to provide information regarding entitlements and their processes for a smoother PCS experience.

Bundles for Babies

Nov. 30

1:30-4:15 p.m.

Information will be offered on Pediatric clinic, New Parents programs, Family Day Care and more.

Heart Link

Dec. 3

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Military spouse orientation to the U.S. Air Force and to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The program is offered quarterly at the A&FRC. Please call to sign up at 937-257-3592.

Sponsorship Training-Unit INTRO Monitor

Please call to sign up. This program provides annual eSponsorship and DIMS (Defense Installation Messaging System) training. DIMS training will allow commanders and designated representatives the ability to pull reports to monitor the effectiveness of their units Sponsorship Program.

Personal Financial Counselor

Available every day at the A&FRC

Need help with financial matters? Want to understand the new Blended Retirement System? The Military and Family Life Counselor Program includes Personal Financial Counseling to help you and your family mange finances, resolve financial problems and reach long-term goals, such as getting an education, buying a home and planning for retirement. Call 937-257-3592.

Air Force Aid Society

This program is to assist military members, reservists on Title 10 orders, and retirees during emergency situations. The Falcon Loan and Standard Assistance provides an interest-free loan to help offset the emergency. Applications are accepted online at https://my.afas.org/memberportal/Login/Login.aspx or in person at the A&FRC.

Individualized Initial Counseling

(Prerequisite to Transition Assistance Program)

Mandatory individual counseling is provided to eligible service members by the TAP staff to determine transition pathways. Initial Counseling is conducted 365 days from anticipated separation date.

Congressionally Mandated Pre-Separation Counseling

(Prerequisite to TAP)

Members will complete the DD Form 2648 and receive a checklist of prerequisites and career readiness standards to assist with transitioning out of the military. Members will receive a briefing on transition goals, plans, and success. Members will be signed up for the Transition Assistance Program workshop upon completion of class. This class is required 365 days prior to separation/retirement and must be taken before enrolling in TAP.

Capstone, DD Form 2648 (Mandatory)

Capstone appointments are on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Members requiring Capstone can walk into the Airman and Family Readiness Center. Transitioning service members are required to complete a DD Form 2648, Capstone form, 12 months to 90 days prior to separating and/or retiring.

Transition Assistance Program

TAP is mandatory for personnel leaving the military. The course runs Monday through Friday. The curriculum will vary based upon the needs assessment conducted during the Individual Initial Counseling and Congressionally Mandated Pre-Separation Counseling Class. Members must attend a Congressionally Mandated Pre-Separation Counseling Class to enroll in a TAP workshop.

Veterans Affairs Benefits Advisers

Office is located in the Airman & Family Readiness Center, Area A, Bldg. 2, Room 215. Benefits advisers are responsible for assisting transitioning military members and veterans with VA benefits. They assist in areas of VA entitlement such as GI Bill education benefits, disability compensation, vocational rehabilitation and employment, VA healthcare, and the VA home loan guaranty. If you have any questions or would like to set up a meeting with the VA benefits adviser, call 937-257-3856 or 937-257-7537. Walk-ins welcome and appointments are available.

Veteran Service Organization

Wright-Patterson AFB has 2 veteran service organizations – Disable American Veterans (DAV) and American Veterans (AMVETS). Veteran service organizations are available to help you with your VA claims. DAV is located in the Airman & Family Readiness Center in Bldg. 2 on Area A. Call 937-656-0947 for the DAV. The American Veterans are located in the VA/DOD Transition Center at the Wright-Patterson Medical Center. Please call Tony Newton at 937-268-6511, ext. 2965, or email Lawrence.newton@va.gov for appointments with the American Veterans.