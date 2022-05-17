Shoppers can score $25,000 in gaming gear with sweepstakes

Military shoppers have another reason to enjoy Fridays. Wright-Patterson Airmen and their families can end each week with a chance to win a popular prize with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Free Friday giveaways.

The Department of Defense’s largest retailer is giving away top and trending products to authorized military shoppers worldwide who comment on the Free Friday post each Friday at Facebook.com/shopmyexchange.

“Giving back to service members and their families gives the Exchange that Friday feeling,” said Wright-Patterson Exchange General Manager Keola Chan. “Free Friday giveaways are another way the Exchange honors the sacrifice and support of the military community.”

In its sixth year, the Free Friday program has celebrated military shoppers with more than $66,000 in prizes. Free Friday winners took home more than $17,000 in prizes last year including air fryers, gardening packages, cookware, bedding and more. The Exchange has given away more than $9,000 so far this year.

Authorized shoppers 18 and older are eligible to enter. Honorably discharged Veterans and Department of Defense civilians and retirees with shopping privileges can participate, too. Comments made on a Free Friday post by 11:59 p.m. Central on the day of the post will be entered into the weekly drawing.

Sweepstakes offers fur-ific pet prize package

Military shoppers who love their fur-babies but don’t love all the fur have a chance to win a Bissell Pet Prize Package in an Army & Air Force Exchange Service sweepstakes.

Through May 31, authorized shoppers 18 and older can enter to win the prize package, which includes a Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro Vacuum Cleaner, a Little Green ProHeat Carpet Cleaner and a Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Vacuum.

“Pets are special members of our families, but they often bring extra mess with them,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser. “This Exchange sweepstakes is going to help a lucky member of the military community finally achieve the pet owner dream: a fur-free home.”

For rules and to enter, shoppers, including honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online, can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

Shoppers donate $2 million to military relief funds

Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers lent a helping hand to service members and families in need in 2021, donating nearly $2 million to Army Emergency Relief (AER) and the Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF).

With the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting many members of the military community in 2021, AER and AFAF’s missions remained crucial in supporting Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians facing difficult circumstances.

“The last few years have tested us all,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army veteran. “The Exchange family understands selfless sacrifice and knows when to pitch in. The Exchange is honored to partner with Army Emergency Relief and the Air Force Assistance Fund, giving shoppers an opportunity to help their military family in need.”

Since the Exchange partnered with AER and AFAF in 2017, shoppers have donated more than $5.3 million to the relief funds, which provide financial assistance, sponsor educational scholarship grants for military family members and offer community programs to make life better for service members and their families. The relief organizations have also supported Warfighters and their families through the pandemic.

“We thank Exchange shoppers for supporting Army Emergency Relief,” said retired Lt. Gen. Raymond V. Mason, AER director. “Every dollar makes a significant difference in helping Soldiers, retirees and Army families. We couldn’t complete our mission without you.”

Shoppers can donate at any PX or BX or at ShopMyExchange.com. In-store shoppers can donate in increments of $1, $5 and $10 or enter in a custom amount at the register. Online donations can be made in $5 increments during checkout.

“Exchange shoppers’ donations have been critical in helping carry out the AFAF mission,” said retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, CEO of the Air Force Aid Society, one of four charities that benefits from AFAF. “We’re grateful for our continued partnership with the Exchange to make the Air Force family stronger.”