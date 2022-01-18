Shoppers can win $4,500 in gift cards ahead of Big Game

Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can start the new year with savings at the Wright-Patterson Exchange and commissary when they open and use a new MILITARY STAR account.

From Jan. 13 to 27, new cardholders will receive 15% off first-day purchases, an increase from the regular 10% discount for new cardholders. The discount will be applied as a credit on the first monthly billing statement.

“The MILITARY STAR card limited-time discount is just in time for shoppers looking to budget and save money in the new year,” said Wright-Patterson BX General Manager Keola Chan. “Warfighters and their families can save on purchases beyond the first-day discount with everyday savings on food and fuel, as well as financing offers and discounts throughout the year.”

The 15% discount applies to purchases made everywhere the MILITARY STAR card is accepted, including all exchanges, commissaries, online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com and more. All honorably discharged veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can use their MILITARY STAR card discount shopping the Exchange online.

Wright-Patterson cardholders earn 2% in rewards points on their MILITARY STAR purchases and receive a $20 reward every 2,000 points. Rewards offer excludes the Military Clothing line of credit.

Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:

· Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange and participating MCX and NEX fuel locations.

10% off all Exchange restaurant purchases.

· The lowest flat-rate APR (10.24%) among store cards – rate is offered to all cardholders upon account approval.

· No annual, late or over-limit fees.

· Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.

A 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community, including funding for critical on-installation Quality-of-Life programs. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military quality-of-life programs. When shoppers use the MILITARY STAR card, the Exchange also saves on credit card transaction fees—savings that add up to millions of dollars a year—which allows the Exchange to better support warfighters and their families.

The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.