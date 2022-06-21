Shoppers can win tactical gear prizes in Army Birthday sweepstakes

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is wishing the U.S. Army a happy 247th birthday by giving away more than $10,000 in tactical gear prizes to military shoppers.
Until July 8, authorized Exchange shoppers can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance at more than 150 of the hottest tactical gear products. Prizes include:
- $250 Exchange gift card, sponsored by Ira Green Inc. (10 winners)
- Surefire M300V Scout IR LED weapon light (five winners)
- Rocky boots (one winner)
- CRKT HZ6 knife (two winners)
- Mercury Tactical Gear deployment pack (10 winners)
- Rite In The Rain readiness tactical pen (10 winners)
- Condor outdoor venture backpack (five winners)
- Otis Earshield Ranger pro earmuff (10 winners)
- Condor fuel hydration pack (five winners)
- BDS Tactical Gear tactical fanny pack (five winners)
- BDS Tactical Gear super admin pouch (five winners)
- GEAR AID 4-in-1 carabiner light kit (10 winners)
- Nite Ize Radiant headlamp (10 winners)
- Chums Secure Entry lanyard (25 winners)
- Whitewater military shooting gloves (20 winners)
- Rite In The Rain memo book (20 winners)
Shoppers can also find additional Army birthday savings in stores and online. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads to view weekly sales flyers.
Chief Chat set for June 23
The Exchange’s social broadcast, “Chief Chat,” is heating up this June. “Chief Chat,” hosted by Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted adviser, gives the military community a live opportunity to interact with celebrities who support those who serve.
Actor Brad Garrett will discuss his new movie, “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” and sheds light on his more than three-decades-long acting career to close out the month at 2 p.m. Central on June 23.
To watch new interviews, visit the Exchange’s Facebook page at 11 a.m. Central on Tuesdays or Thursdays each week. For previous episodes and the full guest schedule, visit the Exchange’s Chief Chat Hub page.
Fans can also follow “Chief Chat” and catch up on previous episodes on Facebook, Spotify and YouTube.
