Shoppers can win tactical gear prizes in Army Birthday sweepstakes

The Exchange’s social broadcast, “Chief Chat,” is heating up this June. “Chief Chat,” hosted by Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted adviser, gives the military community a live opportunity to interact with celebrities who support those who serve.

Actor Brad Garrett will discuss his new movie, “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” and sheds light on his more than three-decades-long acting career to close out the month at 2 p.m. Central on June 23.

To watch new interviews, visit the Exchange’s Facebook page at 11 a.m. Central on Tuesdays or Thursdays each week. For previous episodes and the full guest schedule, visit the Exchange’s Chief Chat Hub page.

Fans can also follow “Chief Chat” and catch up on previous episodes on Facebook, Spotify and YouTube.