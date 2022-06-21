BreakingNews
Fairborn man dies following shooting in Harrison Twp.
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Shoppers can win tactical gear prizes in Army Birthday sweepstakes

Air Force logo

Combined ShapeCaption
Air Force logo

Military News
By Army & Air Force Exchange Service Public Affairs
48 minutes ago
Army & Air Force Exchange Service

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is wishing the U.S. Army a happy 247th birthday by giving away more than $10,000 in tactical gear prizes to military shoppers.

Until July 8, authorized Exchange shoppers can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance at more than 150 of the hottest tactical gear products. Prizes include:

  • $250 Exchange gift card, sponsored by Ira Green Inc. (10 winners)
  • Surefire M300V Scout IR LED weapon light (five winners)
  • Rocky boots (one winner)
  • CRKT HZ6 knife (two winners)
  • Mercury Tactical Gear deployment pack (10 winners)
  • Rite In The Rain readiness tactical pen (10 winners)
  • Condor outdoor venture backpack (five winners)
  • Otis Earshield Ranger pro earmuff (10 winners)
  • Condor fuel hydration pack (five winners)
  • BDS Tactical Gear tactical fanny pack (five winners)
  • BDS Tactical Gear super admin pouch (five winners)
  • GEAR AID 4-in-1 carabiner light kit (10 winners)
  • Nite Ize Radiant headlamp (10 winners)
  • Chums Secure Entry lanyard (25 winners)
  • Whitewater military shooting gloves (20 winners)
  • Rite In The Rain memo book (20 winners)

Shoppers can also find additional Army birthday savings in stores and online. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads to view weekly sales flyers.

Chief Chat set for June 23

The Exchange’s social broadcast, “Chief Chat,” is heating up this June. “Chief Chat,” hosted by Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted adviser, gives the military community a live opportunity to interact with celebrities who support those who serve.

Actor Brad Garrett will discuss his new movie, “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” and sheds light on his more than three-decades-long acting career to close out the month at 2 p.m. Central on June 23.

To watch new interviews, visit the Exchange’s Facebook page at 11 a.m. Central on Tuesdays or Thursdays each week. For previous episodes and the full guest schedule, visit the Exchange’s Chief Chat Hub page.

Fans can also follow “Chief Chat” and catch up on previous episodes on Facebook, Spotify and YouTube.

In Other News
1
Voice opinions, insight to leaders through annual employee survey
2
Project to restripe Wright-Patt crosswalks to last through July
3
Hawaiian raptors strengthen regional readiness at Keystone of the...
4
‘Nutrition Kitchen’ online cooking series promotes healthy eating
5
Savings relate to ‘Thrill of the Grill’ meat, produce promotion

About the Author

Army & Air Force Exchange Service Public Affairs
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top