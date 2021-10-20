Shoppers gain savings power during Energy Action Month

· Discounts on smart thermostats that can be programmed and controlled remotely.

Energy Action Month runs from Oct. 1-31, but at the Exchange, energy conservation is year-round. Actions include upgrading from fluorescent lights in stores to more energy-efficient tubular LEDs and installing low-flow faucets to conserve water.

“The Exchange is dedicated to reducing electricity and water use,” said Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted adviser. “Energy Action Month highlights products that help Airmen, Soldiers, Guardians and military families save on their utility bills and that enable smart energy use that benefits us all.”

Honorably discharged veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop can find energy-efficient products at ShopMyExchange.com/energy. Veterans with service-connected disabilities can shop in-store for their energy-efficient products. Veterans can visit ShopMyExchange.com/vets to learn more about Exchange shopping privileges.

Exchange giving away hottest toys in sweepstakes

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Hasbro are working together to put the hottest toys in the hands of military kids this fall.

The Exchange is giving away Marvel, Play-Doh and board game prizes in several sweepstakes:

Family Game Night sweepstakes – Enter Oct. 15-21 to win a Monopoly Builder board game, a Monopoly Animal Crossing New Horizons board game or Trivial Pursuit: Stuff You Should Know Edition.

Marvel Mania sweepstakes – Enter Oct. 22-28 for one of four prizes: Spider-Man: No Way Home Integrated Suit Six-Inch Figure and Vehicle, Marvel Avengers Hulk Gamma Grip Fists, a Spider-Man Web Launcher Glove or a Spider-Man: No Way Home Hero Nerf blaster.

Play-Doh sweepstakes – Enter Nov. 11-18 for a chance to win a Play-Doh Wheels Chompin Monster Truck, a Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Spiral Fries Playset or a Play-Doh Town Ice Cream Truck playset.

“Military children serve too,” said Osby. “The Exchange salutes our youngest heroes with the chance to win cool toys and prizes.”

Parents and kids can also check out the Exchange’s 2021 Toy Book, available online at ShopMyExchange.com/xkids Oct. 29. The gift guide, which will also be mailed to shoppers, highlights the most popular toys and games of the holiday season, as well as deals and savings.

Authorized shoppers 18 years and older are eligible to enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.

MILITARY STAR cardholders save 15%

Wright-Patterson Exchange shoppers can fall into extra savings when they open and use a new MILITARY STAR account Oct. 15-28.

New cardholders will receive 15% savings on purchases made the first day, an increase from the regular 10% discount for new cardholders. The savings will appear as a credit on the first monthly billing statement.

“This limited-time discount is one more way the MILITARY STAR card helps shoppers save,” said Wright-Patterson Exchange General Manager Keola Chan. “The card benefits extend past the first day with everyday savings on food and fuel, as well as financing offers and discounts throughout the year.”

The 15% discount applies to purchases made everywhere the MILITARY STAR card is accepted, all exchanges, commissaries, online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com and more. All honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can use their MILITARY STAR card discount shopping the Exchange online.

Cardholders earn 2% in rewards points on their MILITARY STAR purchases – including at commissaries –

and receive a $20 reward every 2,000 points. (Rewards exclude Military Clothing.)

For more information, visit MyECP.com.

Manage holiday budgets with fixed payment plans

Wright-Patterson Exchange shoppers can complete their holiday shopping while sticking to their budgets by using the MILITARY STAR® card’s fixed payment plans.

The MILITARY STAR Pay Your Way plans allow Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers to buy now and pay later by offering fixed monthly payments at a reduced APR of 9.99%. The plans are available at:

36 months for purchases from $300 to $499.99;

36 months or 48 months for purchases from $500-$999.99;

36 months, 48 months or 60 months for purchases over $1,000.

Pricing minimums apply to the order total.

“The benefits of the Pay Your Way plans are simple: buy now, pay later. These plans give military shoppers the flexibility to manage their budgets, especially during the holiday shopping,” Chan. “These plans are one of the many ways MILITARY STAR offers the military community responsible credit solutions.”

Wright-Patterson shoppers can estimate the monthly payment on qualifying purchases using the payment estimator located at MyECP.com/Calculator. Cardholders may use multiple Pay Your Way plans based on their available credit. Express and fuel locations are excluded.

Pay Your Way plans are available at in stores and at ShopMyExchange.com. Honorably discharged Veterans who have a MILITARY STAR card and have verified their eligibility to use their lifelong benefit at ShopMyExchange.com can use plans online.