Shoppers generate $349,869.22 for Wright-Patterson quality-of-life programs

· Welcoming 575,000 new shoppers, as a change in Department of Defense policy allowed DOD and Coast Guard civilian employees and retirees to shop the Exchange.

· Serving 59,000 troops overseas throughout 45 military exercises.

· Expanding career opportunities for veterans and military spouses. More than 54,000 veterans and spouses have been hired since 2013, and the Exchange is aiming to increase that number to 75,000 by 2026.

· Increasing wellness services with the opening of the Exchange’s first chiropractic clinic, joining more than 260 vision centers, durable medical equipment stores, dental offices, nutrition centers and more.

· Upgrading the shopping experience with renovations or new construction at 21 stores.

“It matters where you shop,” Shaw said. “Choosing the Exchange makes a difference for the Wright-Patterson family.”