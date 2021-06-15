Shoppers generate more than $500K for Wright-Patt community

The Exchange is the 61st largest retailer in the United States. Serving warfighters since 1895, the Exchange offers tax-free shopping and military-exclusive pricing at military installations and remote or austere locations worldwide.

Exchange giving away $6,000 In prizes for Army’s 246th birthday

To mark the United States Army’s 246th birthday, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving away more than $6,000 in prizes through 10 sweepstakes.

Until July 8, authorized Exchange shoppers, including honorably discharged veterans, can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. The 160 prizes include:

· 5.11 Rush 24 2.0 backpack (10 winners)

· Revision Eyewear Shadowstrike Ballistic Sunglasses kit (10 winners)

· Mercury Luggage monster bag (10 winners)

· Honeywell Impact Bolt earmuffs (10 winners)

· Wiley X Durtac all-purpose gloves (10 winners)

· BDS Tactical Gear super admin pouch (10 winners)

· Gear Aid Tactical cooling towel (25 winners)

· Otis 5.56MM M4/M16 ripcord (25 winners)

· Rite in the Rain memo book (25 winners)

· Nite Ize Inova microlight (25 winners)

On June 14, Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and military shoppers can use their MILITARY STAR card to receive:

10 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations.

15% off at Exchange restaurants.

$10 off a purchase of $25 or more at Exchange mall stores. The coupon required for this offer can be found at the Exchange main store customer service desk.

Shoppers can also find additional Army birthday savings in stores and online, such as discounts of up to 40% on select tactical gear. See the Wright-Patterson BX for details or visit ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads to view weekly ads.