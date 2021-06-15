Shoppers generate more than $500K for Wright-Patt community

It matters where Airmen and their families shop, and authorized Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers are doing their part to strengthen the Wright-Patterson community. In 2020, Exchange shoppers generated $507,718.13 for critical quality-of-life programs at Wright-Patterson.
The dividend helps support Armed Forces Recreation Centers and other programs critical to readiness and resiliency.
“While 2020 was a challenging year, the Exchange leaned forward to deliver safe, sanitized and secure shopping to the Wright-Patterson community,” said Wright-Patterson Exchange General Manager Keola Chan. “The best customers in the world took notice and continued to do their part to strengthen quality-of-life support for Airmen and their families, highlighting that it truly matters where you shop.
“The amount was 2.5% less than the 2019 contribution. However, given that most of the workforce was teleworking in 2020, it was definitely an impressive feat from the team to still generate that contribution.”
Whether shopping at a BX or online at ShopMyExchange.com, 100% of Exchange earnings support the military community. In 2020, Exchange shoppers invested a total of $153 million into quality-of-life programs at military installations worldwide. In the past 10 years, the Exchange has contributed $2.1 billion to such programs.
The Exchange is the 61st largest retailer in the United States. Serving warfighters since 1895, the Exchange offers tax-free shopping and military-exclusive pricing at military installations and remote or austere locations worldwide.
Exchange giving away $6,000 In prizes for Army’s 246th birthday
To mark the United States Army’s 246th birthday, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving away more than $6,000 in prizes through 10 sweepstakes.
Until July 8, authorized Exchange shoppers, including honorably discharged veterans, can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. The 160 prizes include:
· 5.11 Rush 24 2.0 backpack (10 winners)
· Revision Eyewear Shadowstrike Ballistic Sunglasses kit (10 winners)
· Mercury Luggage monster bag (10 winners)
· Honeywell Impact Bolt earmuffs (10 winners)
· Wiley X Durtac all-purpose gloves (10 winners)
· BDS Tactical Gear super admin pouch (10 winners)
· Gear Aid Tactical cooling towel (25 winners)
· Otis 5.56MM M4/M16 ripcord (25 winners)
· Rite in the Rain memo book (25 winners)
· Nite Ize Inova microlight (25 winners)
On June 14, Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and military shoppers can use their MILITARY STAR card to receive:
- 10 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations.
- 15% off at Exchange restaurants.
- $10 off a purchase of $25 or more at Exchange mall stores. The coupon required for this offer can be found at the Exchange main store customer service desk.
Shoppers can also find additional Army birthday savings in stores and online, such as discounts of up to 40% on select tactical gear. See the Wright-Patterson BX for details or visit ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads to view weekly ads.