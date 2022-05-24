Show Dad some love with a big-screen TV

New MILITARY STAR accountholders save 15%

In addition to the everyday savings shoppers enjoy when using the MILITARY STAR card, new accountholders can save 15% on all purchases made the first day.

To June 2, military shoppers who sign up and use their new MILITARY STAR account will receive the higher discount instead of the regular 10% discount.

The first-day savings is in addition to the card’s everyday discounts, such as 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations and 10% off at participating Exchange restaurants. The fuel discount is also available at select Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange locations.

Shoppers also earn rewards points on nearly every purchase and automatically receive a $20 digital rewards card via email every time they earn 2,000 points.

The 15% discount applies to purchases made everywhere the MILITARY STAR card is accepted, including all exchanges, commissaries and online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com. Department of Defense civilians and retirees are eligible to apply for a card. All honorably discharged veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can use their MILITARY STAR card discount shopping the Exchange online.

Welcoming Aerie at ShopMyExchange.com, PXs, BXs

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is upgrading its women’s clothing selection with the addition of Aerie at ShopMyExchange.com and select PXs and BXs.

Aerie promotes body positivity and empowerment with high-quality, on-trend clothing, including high-waisted leggings, bras, bralettes, underwear and more. Aerie will be available, tax-free and at military exclusive prices, at the Fort Hood PX and worldwide on ShopMyExchange.com, starting May 20.

“The Exchange is making aggressive updates to further maximize the tax and price savings only found at the PX, BX or ShopMyExchange.com,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “A sustained focus on onboarding even more high-quality and trusted brands is truly transforming the hard-earned Exchange benefit.”

Disabled veterans and Department of Defense civilians can shop for Aerie in stores. Honorably discharged veterans, who have verified their Exchange eligibility, can browse the assortment at ShopMyExchange.com.

After the initial launch, Aerie will be added to an additional 31 Exchange PXs and BXs throughout 2022.