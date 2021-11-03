Shutterbugs capture ‘wonderful world’ in Air Force photo contest

Due to COVID restrictions and force support squadron activities closures, there were a limited number of entries last year. Photographers for this contest captured the beauty of nature and people enjoying the great outdoors.

“I loved the subjects showcased under the theme and how the experience levels varied in the contest,” said Patricia Jagger, Travis Air Force Base, California, Arts and Crafts Center director, and one of two judges. “I believe what stood out the most for me was the joy captured from coming together again with friends and family, and the rediscovery of nature during/after COVID-19.”

Caption Youth 9-12 years – First Place (left) "Please No Paparazzi" by Lucy Lyons, RAF Alconbury, England; Second Place (middle) "The Storm" by Hayden Richardson, Fairchild AFB, Washington; and Third Place (bottom right) "Sunset” by Collin Oler, Patrick AFB, Florida. U.S. AIR FORCE GRAPHIC

This was the first time Tracy Dusablon, Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, Arts and Crafts director, judged entries for the Air Force Photo Contest, and picking a favorite proved difficult in the process.

“I have done some judging in photography classes, but nothing to this scale. I was very impressed with the variety of subjects that the pictures contained,” Dusablon said.

Caption Youth 13-17 years – First Place (top left) "Golden Hour” by Ashley Roquid, RAF Mildenhall, England; Second Place (top right) "Swimming to the Sky" by Morgan Becker, Hill AFB, Utah; and Third Place (bottom middle) - "Looking Up” by Stephen Lundberg, Kadena AB, Japan. U.S. AIR FORCE GRAPHIC

Category winners are:

Youth 6-8 years – First Place - Athena Falu, Dover AFB, Delaware; Second Place - Evie McCoy, Davis Monthan AFB, Arizona; and Third Place - Griffin Swanson, Osan Air Base, Korea.

Youth 9-12 years – First Place - Lucy Lyons, RAF Alconbury, England; Second Place - Hayden Richardson, Fairchild AFB, Washington; and Third Place - Collin Oler, Patrick AFB, Florida.

Youth 13-17 years – First Place - Ashley Roquid, RAF Mildenhall, England; Second Place - Morgan Becker, Hill AFB, Utah; and Third Place - Stephen Lundberg, Kadena AB, Japan.

Adult Novice – First Place David -Newman, Beale AFB, Calif.; Second Place - Lynn Morley, Robins AFB, Georgia; and Third Place - Maegan Cheeks, Scott AFB, Illinois.

Adult Accomplished – First Place - Joshua Russell, Kadena AB, Japan; Second Place - Horatio Babcock, Edwards AFB, California; and Third Place - Dan Kenemore, USAF Academy, Colorado.

For those looking forward to next year’s contest, Jagger people with little to no experience to “Have fun! Shoot everything and shoot often!”

Look for information about the 2022 Air Force Photo Contest in the spring. The call for entries takes place March 1-31.

If you like to view the winning submissions and all the other entries, go to https://forcesupport.awardsplatform.com/gallery/pdeqjadz.

Caption From left to right, adult accomplished – First Place "Sunset at Mermaids Grotto" by Joshua Russell, Kadena AB, Japan; Second Place “NEOWISE Shines in the Evening Sky" by Horatio Babcock, Edwards AFB, California; and Third Place "Twisted Cottonwood" by Dan Kenemore, USAF Academy, Colorado. U.S. AIR FORCE GRAPHIC