Sirens celebrate fire safety at Wright-Patterson

The 788th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department holds a parade through military housing Oct. 2 to kick off Fire Prevention Week at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
The 788th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department holds a parade through military housing Oct. 2 to kick off Fire Prevention Week at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
22 minutes ago

The 788th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department lit up base housing Oct. 2 at its annual fire truck parade to help Airmen and families listen for the sirens that keep the community safe. Fire Prevention Week’s 2021 national theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety: What is Your Alarm Telling You?” It highlights the precise messages and directions that sounds from safety equipment send so community members know what to do in an emergency. During Saturday’s parade, the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department passed out education materials and helmets to children throughout the Brick Quarters, Woods and Prairies.

— 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

Brick Quarters residents watch as the 788th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department holds a fire truck parade through military housing Oct. 2 to kick off Fire Prevention Week at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. During the parade, firefighters threw out Frisbee rings, along with mini footballs and basketballs, for kids to enjoy. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Brick Quarters residents watch as the 788th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department holds a fire truck parade through military housing Oct. 2 to kick off Fire Prevention Week at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. During the parade, firefighters threw out Frisbee rings, along with mini footballs and basketballs, for kids to enjoy. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Sparky the Fire Dog and members of the 788th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department wave to children in the Brick Quarters housing area during a parade Oct. 2 to kick off Fire Prevention Week at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Sparky the Fire Dog and members of the 788th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department wave to children in the Brick Quarters housing area during a parade Oct. 2 to kick off Fire Prevention Week at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

