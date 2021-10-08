Sirens celebrate fire safety at Wright-Patterson

The 788th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department lit up base housing Oct. 2 at its annual fire truck parade to help Airmen and families listen for the sirens that keep the community safe. Fire Prevention Week’s 2021 national theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety: What is Your Alarm Telling You?” It highlights the precise messages and directions that sounds from safety equipment send so community members know what to do in an emergency. During Saturday’s parade, the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department passed out education materials and helmets to children throughout the Brick Quarters, Woods and Prairies.