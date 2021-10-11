Sixth commemorative patch unveiled in AF Marathon History & Heritage Race Series

The museum’s C-119J is also notable for being the first airplane to make a midair recovery of an object returning from space.

As more modern aircraft replaced the C-119 in the Air Force, the aircraft went on to have a long life serving various civilian uses, including fighting wildfires for the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management and providing cargo service.

Each History & Heritage Race Series participant will receive a patch and information card highlighting the featured aircraft for that particular event, finisher’s medal and downloadable completion certificate.

Runners have the option to compete in the marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K. To upload results, use a GPS-tracking app that confirms time and mileage.

The 2022 History & Heritage Race Series will kick off Dec. 1, when the first aircraft of next year’s virtual series will be revealed.

For more information and to register for the race, visit http://usafvirtual.com.