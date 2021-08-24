Skyborg Vanguard takes next steps toward program of record

The Fighters and Advanced Aircraft program executive office recently awarded contract options valued up to $13.2 million to KRATOS (XQ-58A) and up to $7 million to General Atomics (MQ-20) to further the development of the Skyborg Vanguard.
These efforts will advance the integration of the Autonomous Core System along with continued operational experimentation thru fiscal 2022. The vehicles will demonstrate future warfighting capabilities through the teaming of manned and unmanned platforms at large force test events.
The test events will provide critical information and the necessary insight needed to shape a future program.
“These contract actions, while tactical in nature, are strategically important to this Vanguard as we continue to discover and learn how we will employ this advance technology in the fight,” said Brig. Gen. Dale White, PEO for Fighters and Advanced Aircraft. “The team has always been committed to transitioning Skyborg to a program of record, and we’ll be ready in 2023 as the Air Force prepares its FY23 president’s budget submission early next year.”
The next operational exercise is slated to occur this fall.