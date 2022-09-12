Spark Tank competition voting open through Sept. 16

Wildcard pairwise voting is open now through Sept. 16 via the Airmen and Guardians Innovation Network (GAIN) platform. This will be followed by token voting from Sept. 16 to Oct. 26. The votes will be considered alongside leadership recommendations to determine which ideas move on to the Air Force level competition.

During pairwise voting, the GAIN system presents 15 randomly selected pairs of ideas from the 22 submitted to this year’s AFMC competition. Individuals are asked to consider each pair of ideas and vote for the better solution in each set.