BreakingNews
Greene County to offer monkeypox vaccine to at-risk groups
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Spark Tank competition voting open through Sept. 16

ajc.com

Military News
By Marisa Alia-Novobilski, Air Force Materiel Command
1 hour ago
Air Force Materiel Command

Air Force Materiel Command personnel now have the opportunity to weigh-in on the top AFMC ideas submitted to complete for a spot in the 2023 Air Force Spark Tank competition.

Wildcard pairwise voting is open now through Sept. 16 via the Airmen and Guardians Innovation Network (GAIN) platform. This will be followed by token voting from Sept. 16 to Oct. 26. The votes will be considered alongside leadership recommendations to determine which ideas move on to the Air Force level competition.

During pairwise voting, the GAIN system presents 15 randomly selected pairs of ideas from the 22 submitted to this year’s AFMC competition. Individuals are asked to consider each pair of ideas and vote for the better solution in each set.

In the token voting stage, personnel will be provided with 25 virtual tokens that they can use to vote. Individuals can allocate up to five tokens to an individual idea. The top six ideas based on funding availability will advance to the quarter-finals round.

To participate in the Spark Tank voting sessions, individuals must create an account on the GAIN platform, if they have not already. This is a two-step process.

First, a Platform One account must be established by visiting https://login.dso.mil/ using a Common Access Card-enabled device. After creating a Platform One account, individuals can create a GAIN account at https://gain.apps.dso.mil.

Users should navigate to the AFMC competition to cast their votes.

Additional information on the Spark Tank process is available at https://gain.apps.dso.mil/daf/spark-tank-2023.

Do you want to keep up with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base news?

Wright Patt Today is a newsletter for people who live, work and care about one of the largest Air Force bases in the world. We'll deliver the latest military-related news and stories important to the Wright-Patterson community to your inbox every weekday.

CLICK HERE to sign up for the newsletter

In Other News
1
WPAFB Run for the Fallen: ‘We have to remember those who died’
2
Wright-Patt joins activities at Reds game at Great American Ball Park
3
Wright-Patt welcomes runners to the 26th Air Force Marathon
4
U.S. Air Force celebrates 50 years of F-15 flight
5
Campaign at Wright-Patterson urges everyone to ‘See Yourself in Cyber!’

About the Author

Marisa Alia-Novobilski
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top