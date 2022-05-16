Special solicitation set for war in Ukraine, humanitarian crisis

“Through the annual Combined Federal Campaign, members of the federal family demonstrate that our commitment to public service extends far beyond the workplace,” OPM Director Kiran Ahuja said. “In this moment of need, our efforts should focus on assisting the people of Ukraine.”

On March 24, President Joe Biden ordered federal assistance to help ease the burden on people in Europe and refugees around the world impacted by the war. Millions of Ukrainians, especially vulnerable populations, are in great need. Many of these individuals are unable to access clean water, food, shelter and medical care.