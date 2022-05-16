Special solicitation set for war in Ukraine, humanitarian crisis

WASHINGTON – The Combined Federal Campaign will conduct a special solicitation allowing the federal community to support charities serving and affected by the war in Ukraine and resulting humanitarian and refugee crisis, the Office of Personnel Management announced. It will run through June 30.
“Through the annual Combined Federal Campaign, members of the federal family demonstrate that our commitment to public service extends far beyond the workplace,” OPM Director Kiran Ahuja said. “In this moment of need, our efforts should focus on assisting the people of Ukraine.”
On March 24, President Joe Biden ordered federal assistance to help ease the burden on people in Europe and refugees around the world impacted by the war. Millions of Ukrainians, especially vulnerable populations, are in great need. Many of these individuals are unable to access clean water, food, shelter and medical care.
In response, OPM will open a CFC special solicitation to help victims and refugees affected by the war and shortages in food, medical attention, housing and other day-to-day needs.
A nationwide special solicitation will allow federal employees to voluntarily support the CFC’s participating charities that may be aiding people and organizations hurt or otherwise displaced, as well as those on the front line providing emergency assistance to global citizens impacted by the crisis. All nonprofits included in this special solicitation were approved to participate in the 2021 CFC.
By reactivating CFC, the Office of Personnel Management encourages federal workers, military members and postal employees to provide emergency assistance that will contribute toward the health and stability of charities and individuals who rely upon them for critical help at this time.
The CFC online giving portal can be accessed at cfcgiving.opm.gov.
