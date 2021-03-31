Spring cleaning your garage calls for special safety measures

Ensure there are clear walking surfaces when carrying items from one spot to another and don’t carry too much at once. If the item is too heavy, get someone to help you move the item. Remember to store heavy items low. This prevents shelving units from collapsing, protects you from strains and damage from falling items.

Attach shelving, shelving units and book cases to a wall stud using wall straps, brackets or braces. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a total of 4,900 emergency room visits are due to shelving, shelving units and book case tip-overs, and 1,400 of those being children ages 1-17 who could have most likely been prevented from being injured if shelving units and book cases were attached properly.