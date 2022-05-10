Start prepping now to cross 2022 Air Force Marathon finish line

“Having a good pair of running shoes is the first step in starting your training regimen,” Redman said. “Your apparel plays an important part of making your training an enjoyable experience.”

With the Air Force Marathon taking place in early fall, participants should schedule training runs the same time of day to acclimate your body to a similar temperature as race day, officials said. In doing so, this will help plan accordingly for hydration and nutrition needs along the course.

Officials say wearing warm-weather clothing is ideal for the race, and any clothing shed will be picked up by volunteers to donate to the local USO chapter. The course will have a few hills, so it’s recommended you add those circuits to your training, too.

More information about the marathon training program can be found at usafmarathon.com/training.

2022 U.S. AIR FORCE MARATHON

Beginner training program • Schedule per week • Training progression

MARATHON (18 weeks)

• Running 3-4 days • Begins at 17 miles per week and goes up to 41 miles

• Cross-training 1-2 days • Long runs range from 16-20 miles

• Resting 2 days • Cross-training begins at 30 minutes and goes up to an hour per day

HALF-MARATHON (18 weeks)

• Running 3-4 days • Begins at 11 miles a week and goes up to 29 miles

• Cross-training 1-2 days • Long runs range from 10-14 miles

• Resting 2 days • Cross-training begins at 30 minutes and goes up to an hour per day

10K (10 weeks) • Running 3 days • Begins at 7 miles per week and goes up to 15 miles

• Cross-training 2 days • Long runs range from 5-6 miles

• Resting 2 days • Cross-training begins at 30 minutes and goes up to an hour per day

5K (8 weeks)

• Running 3 days • Begins at 4 miles per week and goes up to 9 miles

• Walking 2 days • Long runs range from 2.5-4 miles

• Resting 2 days • Timed walking begins at 30 minutes and goes up to an hour per day

Intermediate training program

MARATHON (18 weeks)

• Running 5 days • Begins at 23 miles per week and goes up to 56 miles

• Cross-training 1 day • Long runs range from 18-23 miles

• Resting 1 day • Cross-training begins at 30 minutes and goes up to an hour per day

HALF-MARATHON (18 weeks)

• Running 5 days • Begins at 18 miles per week and goes up to 43 miles

• Cross-training 1 day • Long runs range from 12-14 miles

• Resting 1 day • Cross-training begins at 30 minutes and goes up to an hour per day

10K (10 weeks)

• Running 5 days • Begins at 13 miles per week and goes up to 23 miles

• Cross-training 1 day • Long runs range from 7-8 miles

• Resting 1 day • Cross-training begins at 35 minutes and goes up to an hour per day

5K (8 weeks)

• Running 5 days • Begins at 12 miles per week and goes up to 20 miles

• Up to a day of cross-training • Long runs range from 7-8 miles

• Resting 1-2 days