Stay aware during emergencies on base

When an emergency situation occurs at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the Installation Command Center notifies the base community using two methods — the “Giant Voice” and AtHoc notification system.
The “Giant Voice” activates emergency-notification signals in times of disaster, attack, shooter incidents and inclement weather. It also gives the “all clear” announcement.
If the emergency alert is unclear, the base community can call the “Giant Voice” dispatch line at 937-904-4111 to receive the same notification over the phone.
The AtHoc notification system provides telephonic and electronic notifications. Military, civilian and contract employees at Wright-Patterson AFB can register to receive emergency messages. Individuals already registered can review their profiles and update emergency contact information at any time.
To register or update information, go to the AtHoc icon on the work desktop and select “Access Self Service.” To view the self-service slides, visit https://go.usa.gov/xMJXg.
