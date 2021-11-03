dayton-daily-news logo
X

Stay aware during emergencies on base

Air Force Emergency Notification Signal
Caption
Air Force Emergency Notification Signal

Military News
By Megan Mudersbach, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
40 minutes ago
‘Giant Voice,’ AtHoc best ways to get notifications

When an emergency situation occurs at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the Installation Command Center notifies the base community using two methods — the “Giant Voice” and AtHoc notification system.

The “Giant Voice” activates emergency-notification signals in times of disaster, attack, shooter incidents and inclement weather. It also gives the “all clear” announcement.

If the emergency alert is unclear, the base community can call the “Giant Voice” dispatch line at 937-904-4111 to receive the same notification over the phone.

The AtHoc notification system provides telephonic and electronic notifications. Military, civilian and contract employees at Wright-Patterson AFB can register to receive emergency messages. Individuals already registered can review their profiles and update emergency contact information at any time.

To register or update information, go to the AtHoc icon on the work desktop and select “Access Self Service.” To view the self-service slides, visit https://go.usa.gov/xMJXg.

In Other News
1
Shutterbugs capture ‘wonderful world’ in Air Force photo contest
2
DoD, Coast Guard civilians, retirees can now shop Exchange online
3
AFRL selects deputy technology executive officer for Space Science and...
4
Telework supplement continues to drive AFMC culture change
5
Women’s Wellness Day a success at Wright-Patt Medical Center

About the Author

Megan Mudersbach
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top