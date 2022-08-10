Staying safe during severe weather

Before severe weather strikes, there are a few things you can do to increase your safety. First, identify sturdy facilities to take cover. While your home should suffice for after work hours, you may be in the office during severe weather. If you often work outside, find a facility that could serve as a tornado shelter if needed.

At home, maintain any trees on your property that could become dangerous in high winds by trimming branches or removing them completely. Secure any outdoor furniture you may have so that it doesn’t become flying debris. Finally, consider purchasing surge protectors or other lightning protection systems to protect your home, appliances and other electronic devices.