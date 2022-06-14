Story behind Wright-Patt’s Skeel Avenue

Combined Shape Caption Capt. Burt Skeel, was commander of the U.S. Army Air Service 27th Pursuit Squadron at Selfridge Field, Michigan, and regarded as one of the best pilots in the country in the early 1920s. Contributed photo Combined Shape Caption Capt. Burt Skeel, was commander of the U.S. Army Air Service 27th Pursuit Squadron at Selfridge Field, Michigan, and regarded as one of the best pilots in the country in the early 1920s. Contributed photo

Flying at roughly 275 mph, the wings broke away from the fuselage and his plane plummeted 2,000 feet to the ground. The crowd watched in horror, as his body landed in a swampy area next to the road.

Skeel was dead at age 30.

“The names of streets, buildings and other facilities on Air Force bases that honor a particular person are considered a ‘memorialization’ by our regulations,” said Kevin Rusnak, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center chief historian. “For example, this was done at Wright-Patt in 1977, when the streets around the housing in Area A were changed from letter designations like ‘A Street’ to the names of Air Force and Army Air Corps leaders from Ohio.”

It’s not clear when the road that connects Gate 15A off state Route 844 to the air traffic control tower was named Skeel Avenue, but it was before 1929, according to Rusnak.

There’s a plaque honoring Skeel in the memorial park outside the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. He’s buried in Lake View Cemetery in his birth city of Cleveland, Ohio.