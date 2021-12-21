Strong competitors muscle their way through powerlifting competition

About two dozen of the strongest people at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base turned out for a powerlifting competition Dec. 11.
A total of 23 active-duty Airmen, Department of Defense civilians and family members took part in the 88th Force Support Squadron event at Wright Field Fitness Center. Each participant showcased their talents in the squat, bench press and deadlift.
After three attempts in each category, the top three finishers emerged in both the men’s and women’s divisions.
“The best part about powerlifting is that you can compete against yourself,” said Sierra Dehart, an Air Force Institute of Technology student, who won the women’s division. “I didn’t really train for this, and all I wanted was to come out and put up the best numbers I could.
“I’m happy with my performance, but this just makes me hungrier and more willing to go and achieve my next milestone.”
Anthony Bilal, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, was the overall champion, turning heads with his deadlift of 675 pounds, the most weight lifted during the event.
“This competition allowed me to network and meet a lot of great people on base that are working towards the same goals as I am,” he said. “I’ve always been a competitive athlete, so this was a great opportunity to go out and compete against other great athletes.
“I was surprised with the numbers I got for deadlift and squat. I deploy next month, but once I get back, I hope to qualify for USA Powerlifting Nationals.”
Organizers from 88 FSS said they were very pleased with event turnout and encouraged more Airmen to come out in the future.
“I’ve been in fitness all my life and it’s what I love to do,” said Rick Stanton, a recreation specialist and personal trainer, who served as the powerlifting competition’s coordinator and judge. “That’s why I like managing events like this because this is where I come from.
“I used to be a competitive powerlifter and I just want to share what I’ve learned over the years. I love to see people making advancements in their lifts and in body changes. The more people get involved into the sport, the better that makes me feel.
The fitness team is now planning another powerlifting competition in 2022, he added, with hopes of more people coming out.
Powerlifting competition results
Final results of the powerlifting competition Dec. 11 at Wright Field Fitness Center (includes total amount lifted and Wilks score, a formula used to measure relative strength among different weight classes):
Women’s division
1. Sierra Dehart, 770 pounds, 316.0549
2. Shanika Tophia, 615 pounds, 297.7971
3. Kiara Vance, 660 pounds, 270.9042
Men’s division
1. Anthony Bilal, 1,730 pounds, 498.9524
2. Gavin Anderson, 1,445 pounds, 399.0083
3. Houston Walker, 1,380 pounds, 398.0083
