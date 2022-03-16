Students can score gift cards in You Made the Grade program

To enter the You Made the Grade sweepstakes, students can complete the form on the back of the gift card reward sleeve and mail it to:

You Made the Grade

PO Box 227398

Dallas, TX 75222-7398

Students can submit one sweepstakes entry for each grading period. The next drawing will take place in June.

Save time, money on Salad Wednesdays

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving the military community an exclusive opportunity to save more while eating better on Salad Wednesdays.

Authorized shoppers, including Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees, can maintain a BE FIT lifestyle every Wednesday at participating Exchange restaurants. Diners save $2 when purchasing any salad priced $4 or more. MILITARY STAR cardholders can stack the savings to receive an additional 10% off their salad purchase when using their card.

“Living the BE FIT way starts with a rock salad foundation,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser. “Salad Wednesdays are another way the Exchange shows its commitment to nourishing Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families with better-for-you options.”

Salad Wednesday is a military-exclusive deal that supports the Exchange’s BE FIT initiative to empower military shoppers to make healthy lifestyle choices. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/befit to find more nutrition deals, better-for-you dining options, workouts and more.

New MILITARY STAR cardholders to save

Wright-Patterson Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can enjoy springtime savings by opening and using a new MILITARY STAR account.

Until March 24, new cardholders will receive 15% off first-day purchases, an increase from the regular 10% discount for new cardholders. The discount will be applied as a credit on the first monthly billing statement.

“MILITARY STAR shoppers save with everyday discounts, exclusive offers and the card’s fair and flexible terms,” said Chan. “The special 15% off first-day purchases for new cardholders is another way the Wright-Patterson community saves with MILITARY STAR.”

The 15% discount applies to purchases made everywhere the MILITARY STAR card is accepted, including all exchanges, commissaries and online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com. Department of Defense civilians and retirees are eligible to apply for a card. All honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can use their MILITARY STAR card discount shopping the Exchange online.

Cardholders earn 2% in rewards points on their MILITARY STAR purchases and receive a $20 reward every 2,000 points. Rewards offer excludes the military clothing line of credit.

Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:

Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange and participating MCX and NEX fuel locations.

10% off all Exchange restaurant purchases.

The lowest flat-rate APR among store cards—rate is offered to all cardholders upon account approval.

No annual, late or over-limit fees.

Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.

It matters where the military community shops. A 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.

The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.