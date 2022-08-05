BreakingNews
Entire Miami Valley back to ‘high’ COVID community level
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Summer Fest entertains Team Wright-Patt

Bryan Scott, lead vocalist and guitarist of the band Sick Puppies, plays during a concert at Summer Fest on July 29 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Combined ShapeCaption
Bryan Scott, lead vocalist and guitarist of the band Sick Puppies, plays during a concert at Summer Fest on July 29 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Military News
By Contributed
31 minutes ago

Summer Fest offered Team Wright-Patt the chance to enjoy food, games and live music at the Jarvis outdoor track on July 30. Lt. Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, offered opening remarks and then award-winning musicians Lecrae, 3OH!3 and Sick Puppies rocked the stage while people sang and danced along. The 88th Air Base Wing Force Support Squadron hosted the event. – 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs.

Combined ShapeCaption
A child gets her face painted at Summer Fest on July 29 at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

A child gets her face painted at Summer Fest on July 29 at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Combined ShapeCaption
A child gets her face painted at Summer Fest on July 29 at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Combined ShapeCaption
Rap musician Lecrae performs at Summer Fest on July 29 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Rap musician Lecrae performs at Summer Fest on July 29 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Combined ShapeCaption
Rap musician Lecrae performs at Summer Fest on July 29 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Combined ShapeCaption
The band 3OH!3 performs at Summer Fest on July 29 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

The band 3OH!3 performs at Summer Fest on July 29 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Combined ShapeCaption
The band 3OH!3 performs at Summer Fest on July 29 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

In Other News
1
AFNET pushes update to Office 365 at Wright-Patt
2
Air Force Band of Flight honors AF 75th anniversary with show
3
Retiree Appreciation Day set for Oct. 28
4
Wright-Patterson spotlight
5
Commentary: There’s no secret formula — just ‘go do’

About the Author

Contributed
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top