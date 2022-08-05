Summer Fest entertains Team Wright-Patt

Summer Fest offered Team Wright-Patt the chance to enjoy food, games and live music at the Jarvis outdoor track on July 30. Lt. Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, offered opening remarks and then award-winning musicians Lecrae, 3OH!3 and Sick Puppies rocked the stage while people sang and danced along. The 88th Air Base Wing Force Support Squadron hosted the event. – 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs.