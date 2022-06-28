Sweepstakes at Express helps Airmen kick off weekends

Spread Fourth of July cheer with Exchange gift cards

Anyone – including civilians – can spread patriotic cheer worldwide to service members and their families with an Army & Air Force Exchange Service gift card this Fourth of July.

Any American can send a morale boosting gift card, ranging from $10 to $500, to a Soldier, Airman, Guardian, Sailor, Marine, retiree or veteran of their choice by visiting ShopMyExchange.com and clicking “Purchase Gift Cards” at the bottom of the page.

“With patriotic cheer, the Exchange salutes the heroes who serve and have served this Fourth of July,” said Wright-Patterson Exchange General Manager Adam Shaw. “Exchange gift cards can be used for virtually anything, including a tank of gas, lunch or something to make time with family just a little more special.”

Service members can use Exchange gift cards at PXs and BXs worldwide. Gift cards can also be redeemed online at ShopMyExchange.com.