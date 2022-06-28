Sweepstakes at Express helps Airmen kick off weekends

Airmen can start their weekends in July off right by winning snacks each week at their Wright-Patterson Kittyhawk and Area B Expresses during the Nabisco Salute to the Military sweepstakes.
Shoppers can submit an entry form at the Express each week in July for Friday drawings to win $20 in Nabisco snacks.
“The Exchange and Nabisco are saying ‘Happy Friday!’ to our troops and families by giving away great prizes in this sweepstakes,” said Wright Patterson Exchange General Manager Adam Shaw. “The Exchange wants to help the Wright Patterson community enjoy their downtime.”
No purchase is necessary to win. The sweepstakes is open to authorized shoppers 18 years or older. Entries must be submitted by Thursday each week, and drawings will be held July 8, July 15, July 22 and July 29. Winners will be announced on the Wright Patterson Exchange’s Facebook page.
For complete rules, visit https://wp.me/p9EFix-7JI.
Spread Fourth of July cheer with Exchange gift cards
Anyone – including civilians – can spread patriotic cheer worldwide to service members and their families with an Army & Air Force Exchange Service gift card this Fourth of July.
Any American can send a morale boosting gift card, ranging from $10 to $500, to a Soldier, Airman, Guardian, Sailor, Marine, retiree or veteran of their choice by visiting ShopMyExchange.com and clicking “Purchase Gift Cards” at the bottom of the page.
“With patriotic cheer, the Exchange salutes the heroes who serve and have served this Fourth of July,” said Wright-Patterson Exchange General Manager Adam Shaw. “Exchange gift cards can be used for virtually anything, including a tank of gas, lunch or something to make time with family just a little more special.”
Service members can use Exchange gift cards at PXs and BXs worldwide. Gift cards can also be redeemed online at ShopMyExchange.com.
