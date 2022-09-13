Sweepstakes offering prizes to celebrate Air Force’s 75th birthday

· The Best Connection Sotonic green laser pointer (10 winners)

· Honeywell Impact Sport Sound electronic earmuff (10 winners)

· Streamlight Siege 3D LED lantern (10 winners)

· Flyboys reversible kneeboard with clipboard (10 winners)

· JL Darling Rite in the Rain 935T kit (10 winners)

· Oakley backpack (25 winners)

· Wiley Saber 308T eyewear (10 winners)

· Fox River hiking socks (25 winners)

· Qalo men’s classic or women’s modern silicone ring (25 winners)

· Rocky Brands ball cap (25 winners)

· Duke Cannon body wash kit (25 winners)

· Sayre U.S. Air Force tumbler (10 winners)

· Mechanix Wear fast fit gloves (25 winners)

· Otis 9mm rip cord (25 winners)

· Seirus Heatwave glove liner (25 winners)

· Gear Aid boot care kit (10 winners)

· Drip Drop Dehydration Relief (25 winners)

· Nite Ize S-biners (25 winners)

Wright-Patterson Exchange shoppers can also find additional Air Force birthday savings in stores and online. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads to view weekly sales flyers.

Sweepstakes features $106,000 customized Ford Bronco

One military shopper will hit the road – and the jackpot – in a customized Ford Bronco Badlands, valued at $106,000, in the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Monster Energy sweepstakes.

And if the four-door, four-wheel-drive SUV weren’t enough, the grand-prize winner will also receive an $8,500 American Express gift card. Additionally, 50 other winners will receive a Monster Energy camo backpack, valued at $85 each.

Through Oct. 31, authorized shoppers 18 and older can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.

“Who’s more deserving of an awesome grand prize like this than a member of the military community?” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser. “The Exchange is looking forward to delivering this custom vehicle to the lucky winner as a ‘thank you’ for their selfless service.”

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Honorably discharged veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online can enter, too. Veterans can visit ShopMyExchange.com/vets to learn more. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees can also enter.

All-new You Made the Grade program rewards military students

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s You Made the Grade program is back and better than ever with bigger prizes for military kids.

The Exchange is kicking off its 22nd year of You Made the Grade, which rewards military students who maintain good grades. To participate in the program, sponsored this year by American Greetings, military kids in first through 12th grades can bring their report cards to their Exchange customer service area and present a valid military ID with proof of a B average or higher each grading period for prizes.

Students with straight As will receive a $20 gift card and an Exchange coupon sheet. Students with at least a B average will receive a $10 gift card and an Exchange coupon sheet. The coupons include:

· Free combo meal at Exchange restaurants.

· Free kid’s meal at Exchange restaurants.

· Free drink, any size, at the Express.

· Free kid’s haircut.

· $5 off at any Exchange mall concession shop.

· Additional savings on clothes and PowerZone accessories.

“The Exchange’s You Made the Grade program encourages military kids to reach their goals in the classroom,” said Osby. “We’ve been rewarding young scholars for more than two decades, and we’re excited to offer bigger and better prizes to honor their hard work.”

Additionally, students who participate in the You Made the Grade program can enter a worldwide sweepstakes twice a year for a chance to win a $2,000, $1,500 or $500 Exchange gift card. To enter, students can complete the form on the back of the gift card reward sleeve and mail it to:

You Made the Grade

PO Box 227398

Dallas, TX 75222-7398

Students can submit one sweepstakes entry for each grading period. Drawings are held in December and June.

Three months of Black Friday savings coming

Military shoppers looking for exclusive savings in addition to the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s always tax-free benefit will have 84 days to beat the holiday shopping rush as the Exchange rolls out its 12 Weeks of Black Friday Deals savings promotion.

Through Nov. 23, authorized military exchange shoppers can pick up the hottest electronics, clothing, jewelry, sporting goods and more at Black Friday prices in-store and at ShopMyExchange.com. New, military-exclusive deals and specials will be released every Friday through the week of Thanksgiving.

“The Exchange is going all in to make it easy for military shoppers to get more, for less through their hard-earned military exchange benefit,” said Wright-Patterson Exchange General Manager Adam Shaw. “Wright-Patterson shoppers can start early and save more with military-exclusive pricing and tax-free savings.”

Twelve Weeks of Black Friday Deals are also available through the Exchange’s buy online, pick up in store option. Military shoppers with in-store shopping privileges can visit ShopMyExchange.com, make their selections and pick up their order at the nearest PX or BX. Curbside pickup is also available at select Exchange stores.

Honorably discharged veterans can shop the deals at ShopMyExchange.com. Veterans can find out more about their shopping benefits at Exchange’s community Hub page at ShopMyExchange.com/vets.

The 12 Weeks of Black Friday Deals promotions and sneak peek previews will be posted to ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads each Friday at 1:01 a.m. Shoppers can return to the site each week to shop the latest deals. New deals are effective beginning each Friday at midnight.