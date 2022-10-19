Sweepstakes will deliver holiday cheer to military shoppers

Authorized shoppers can use their MILITARY STAR card at any military exchange, commissary, ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com, ShopCGX.com, Armed Forced Recreation Centers, Exchange mall vendor and more.

Other perks of MILITARY STAR include:

· Unlimited 2% rewards on all purchases (excluding Military Clothing line of credit)

· 5 cents off every gallon of gas at the Kittyhawk and Area B Express

· 10% off at participating Exchange restaurants

· Free shipping on online orders

· 10% off all first-day purchases for new cardholders

· One low APR for all cardholders, regardless of credit score

No annual, late or over-limit fees

For rules, visit MyECP.com/CustomerAds/Page/Exchange beginning Nov. 1.

The MILITARY STAR card is an exclusive line of credit for service members and their families to use at exchanges and commissaries – no matter where they serve. For more information, visit MyECP.com.

Use MILITARY STAR at Wright-Patt Exchange restaurants for a chance at $25,000 in prizes

MILITARY STAR cardholders can stop by Wright-Patterson Army & Air Force Exchange Service restaurants to eat, save and win during a special worldwide sweepstakes, sponsored by Subway.

Nov. 1 through 30, Wright Patterson cardholders who make a purchase from participating Exchange restaurants using their MILITARY STAR card will automatically be entered to win one of 25 $1,000 Exchange gift cards.

The chance to win comes on top of the everyday 10% discount cardholders receive whenever they use MILITARY STAR at participating Exchange restaurants.

“Whether taking your lunch break or a shopping break, eating at an Exchange restaurant saves you money and now gives you a chance at a $1,000 bonus,” said Shaw. “Exclusive savings and offers like these are part of the big value MILITARY STAR delivers to cardholders.”

Every MILITARY STAR purchase at an Exchange restaurant could be doubly lucky, as each card swipe from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 also automatically earns an entry into MILITARY STAR’s Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes. Five grand-prize winners will have their entire card balance paid off, while 35 other winners will receive statement credits of $1,000 or $500.

For sweepstakes rules, visit MyECP.com/CustomerAds/Page/Exchange beginning Nov. 1.

Protection plans give Wright-Patterson shoppers security, savings

Wright-Patterson Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can keep their purchases safe with Exchange Protection Plans, saving money on costly repairs or replacements down the road.

The plans, powered by Asurion, can be purchased with electronics, jewelry, appliances, sunglasses, lawn and garden items and more. The plans cover the most common factors that can damage or destroy items, such as accidental damage from handling (on portable electronics); breakdowns because of heat, dust, and humidity; power surges; and wear and tear. Exchange Protection Plans come in varying lengths, from one-year to lifetime warranties.

“Adding an Exchange Protection Plan to a big-ticket purchase is a smart move that can save Wright Patterson shoppers the cost of having to replace the item if it breaks,” said Shaw. “For as little as 2% of the price of the item, military shoppers can keep their purchases safe.”

Electronics that connect to Wi-Fi receive additional benefits with the Exchange Protection Plans, including 24/7 tech support to assist with new device setup, smart home setup, Wi-Fi troubleshooting, settings optimization and more.

For shoppers purchasing Apple computers, smartphones, tablets, Apple TV, watches and more, there’s AppleCare+ protection to cover screen damage, theft, batteries and more. AppleCare+ provides service and support from the people who know Apple products best, allowing shoppers to receive service and support from Apple experts, with most issues being resolved in a single call.

Wright-Patterson Exchange shoppers, including veterans with service-connected disabilities and Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians, can speak with an associate at checkout to add a plan. Online shoppers, including honorably discharged veterans who have verified their eligibility to use their lifelong benefit at ShopMyExchange.com, can add protection plans or AppleCare+ during checkout.