Take coffee break with Security Forces on April 9

The 88th Security Forces Squadron will hold its next “Coffee with a Cop” on April 9 from 1 to 2 p.m. behind the Properties of Wright Field leasing office.
The event gives residents and personnel a chance to chat beyond their morning gate stops with the Airmen who keep the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base community safe, organizers said.
It joins key 88 SFS leaders with representatives from the newly formed Residents Council and base investigations team in a convenient forum to hear base housing concerns, discuss any current or recurring issues in neighborhoods, and share contact information to give the community direct access to Security Forces assistance.
“‘Coffee with a Cop’ ties our Wright-Patt community closer because it allows members to put a face to the name ‘Security Forces,’” said Staff Sgt. Alyssa Modlin, 88 SFS police services noncommissioned officer in charge. “These events have helped open our lines of communication with the public and get them more comfortable reporting crimes in their neighborhoods. The goal is to create a safer and more efficient community.”
All Wright-Patterson community members are welcome to stop by the outdoor patio anytime within the hour to participate in the discussion and enjoy light refreshments.
For more information, contact Modlin at 937-522-6533 or alyssa.modlin@us.af.mil.